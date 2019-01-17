Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: January 18th-20th

× Expand To Kill A Mockingbird, Theatre Memphis

Theatre Memphis, 630 Perkins Ext.

Sundays, 2 p.m., Fridays, Saturdays, 8 p.m. and Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. Through Feb. 3

Performance from the book by Harper Lee set in 1935. Explores the curiosity and inconvenient presence of a young girl, Scout, as she brings some sanity to a hard fought situation in the community. She and her brother are being raised by their housekeeper and their father, Atticus Finch, who is a lawyer defending a young black man wrongfully accused in a quiet Southern town.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Orpheum Theatre Waitress, Orpheum Theatre

The Orpheum, 203 S. Main

Through Jan. 20

Opening weekend for Waitress. Brought to life by an all-female creative team, tells the story of Jenna, a waitress and expert pie maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and loveless marriage.

× Expand The Science of Beer, Pink Palace Museum The Pink Palace has beer down to a science.

Memphis Pink Palace Museum, 3050 Central

Fri., Jan. 18, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Learn about and taste beer as a scientific endeavor.

"Without question the greatest invention in the history of mankind is beer. Oh, I grant you that the wheel was also a fine invention but the wheel does not go nearly as well with pizza." ~ Dave Barry

× Expand Photo courtesy of Crosstown Arts John Kilzer, Crosstown Councourse Album release party.

Crosstown Arts at The Concourse, 1350 Concourse Ave.

Sat., Jan. 19, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

I was influenced greatly in the 80s by the music of John Kilzer. So that it was with great surprise in the early 2000s that two men entered a downtown eatery and one sat at a piano and began playing.

The piano hadn’t been tuned for many years. But the man seemed seemed to wake the old tired instrument with a beautiful melody that made me stop and listen. I’m certainly no expert on music, however, I think we’ve all had that moment when we know we’ve just witnessed something extraordinary. And when he had finished, I approached him.

“Are you a famous musician? That was beautiful.”

He said no, and hem hawed and stalled before introducing himself. The excitement I felt at meeting the man whose music I had enjoyed and admired for nearly a quarter of a century was almost too much for me.

That excitement is back with the news that Kilzer will be releasing a new album.

So, I’ll see you there. Come ready to be wowed by the myth, the man, the legend, and some seriously talented friends—Steve Selvidge, Steve Potts, Rick Steff, and Dave Smith.

× Expand Photo by Flickr User UrbanPromise MLK Days of Service 2019

Various locations, visit website for more service opportunities

Fri.-Mon., Jan. 18-21

The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. federal holiday is a perfect opportunity for Memphians to honor Dr. King’s legacy through service. The MLK Days of Service empowers individuals, strengthens communities, bridges barriers, creates solutions to social problems, and moves us closer to Dr. King’s vision of a beloved community. Spend the entire weekend of January 18-21 honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy with volunteer work throughout the Mid-South. Save some energy for Monday to celebrate King Day 2019 at the National Civil Rights Museum.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.