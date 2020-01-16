Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: January 17th-19th

× Expand Photo courtesy of National Civil Rights Museum King Day, National Civil Rights Museum

National Civil Rights Museum

Monday, January 20, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

We wouldn't ordinarily list Monday events first in a what-to-do-this-weekend post, but this is not an ordinary weekend. Many have the day off from work on Monday in remembrance of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and in honor of the ongoing pursuit for equality.

The National Civil Rights Museum will be open extended hours (8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.), offering ample opportunities for community involvement including voter registration and blood donations. Admission to the Museum is free all day on January 20.

In addition to free admission for the day, the museum will host performances, activities for children, contests, prizes, and more.

All around town this day is a day of service to the community and special events. Find your place in our MLK Holiday calendar.

There's lots going on in Memphis before Monday, too. A handful of ideas:

Photo by Frank Chin Science of Beer, Memphis Pink Palace Museum

Memphis Pink Palace Museum, 3050 Central

Friday, January 17, 6:30-9 p.m.

The Pink Palace Family of Museums is once again presenting Science of Beer for your a-brews-ment. Drink. Learn. Eat. Taste beer from craft breweries and home brewers, talk to local brewers, attend guided tasting sessions, and learn science experiments—with beer.

While you are at the Pink Palace, remember that the January Film Fest is in full swing. This weekend’s offerings include a screening of Casablanca on Fab Friday.

Here’s looking at you, kid.

Photo courtesy of The Collective Opening reception for "Audacity" and "Sankofa"

The CMPLX, 2234 Lamar

Saturday, January 18, 4 p.m.

Original fiction worlds, stories, and characters created by Black illustrators, comic and manga artists, and toymakers will be on display. In conjunction with this science-fiction opening reception will be a folkloric reception for “Sankofa,” featuring work by Amber George and Nubia Yasin who blend their own stories with elements of African Spiritualism and folk magic.

“The pieces authentically represent our stories, culture, and voices in original, imaginative works, and underline the importance of having control of our own narratives.” —Ed Williams, NCRM Creative Manager

Guest curator for the show, Ed Williams, is the Creative Manager at the National Civil Rights Museum by day. By night, Williams works magic at his entertainment studio creating an original superhero comic book universe.

Photo courtesy of Orpheum Memphis Give 'Em Hell, Harry!, The Halloran Centre

The Halloran Centre, 225 S. Main

Saturday, January 18, 7:30 p.m.

I had to slip this performance in the list because it’s an election year. Well, yes. But also, this production is performed by Harry Truman’s oldest grandson. Clifton Truman Daniel started performing the role of his grandfather in 2017, marking the first time in history a US President would be portrayed onstage by a direct descendant. Be a part of history.

Saturday morning, Halloran Centre will offer another history lesson from another part of the world, Lessons of Humanity: What My Grandfather Taught Me. Artist and former refugee from Uganda, Samite, has remarkable stories based upon his work with refugees and survivors of war. He has discovered a universal healing power in music. His tales are inherently dramatic, but they are filled with humor and insight inspired by his grandfather’s wisdom and the people he meets. Interspersed with his stories are powerful vocals accompanied by African instruments. He’s a gifted storyteller with a message of humanity.

And a gentle reminder that Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory will close on Sunday with performances at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. But any day this weekend is a great day for that Golden Ticket at Orpheum Theatre.

Just Mercy, Malco Powerhouse

Malco Powerhouse Cinema Grill & Bar, 540 S. Front

Saturday, January 18, 9:30 a.m.

Okay. You got me. Normally I wouldn’t put a big Hollywood movie in the mix. Just Mercy is a little different. This special screening is hosted by The Lynching Sites Project of Memphis (LSP). View this newly released film including popcorn and a drink for $10. Be sure to email Jessica Orians (jessorians@gmail.com) for tickets. They are limited.

Arrive early, LSP will be giving an introduction. Pro tip—brush up on the subject matter by reading Criminal Injustice: How the System Traps the Poor by Maya Smith.

Photo courtesy of Spillit Spillit Slam: Bookends, Novel

Novel, 387 Perkins Ext.

Saturday, January 18, 6:30 p.m.

This evening of “your stories” has been a big hit in the Midtown/Downtown area of Memphis. It’s moving East for the night. Full disclosure—I’ve not been able to attend any Spillit events, but some of my coolest friends have told stories, tended bar, and enjoyed many of the sessions. I’ve had to rely on the podcast. It's one of my favorite podcasts, bookmarked on my virtual bookshelf along with Ira Glass. If you like stories as much I do, check out this Spillit: Bookends edition.

The end.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.