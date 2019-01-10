Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: January 11th-13th

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hattiloo Theatre A Song for Coretta, Hattiloo Theatre

Hattiloo Theatre, 37 S. Cooper

Jan. 11-Feb. 3

On February 6, 2006, people began lining up at dawn outside of Atlanta's Ebenezer Baptist Church to pay their respects to the late Mrs. Coretta Scott King, widow of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., whose body lay in state in the small sanctuary. By mid-morning, the crowd wound down the street and around the corner of the old red brick building. People of all ages stood patiently for hours, waiting to say goodbye. Sometimes they murmured to each other quietly. Sometimes they shared memories of Mrs. King's extraordinary life and expressed sorrow at her passing. When a cold rain began to fall at sunset, those who had thought to bring umbrellas shared them with those whose resolve was the only thing not dampened by the drizzle. At close to midnight, the crowd had dwindled to a determined few. The five fictional characters in this play are at the end of that long line of mourners.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Cloud Nine Theatre Company Tru, Evergreen Theatre One man show about Truman Capote

The Evergreen Theatre, 1705 Poplar

Starts Jan. 10. Sundays, 2 p.m. and Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, 8 p.m. Through Jan. 20

Cloud9 Memphis brings veteran actor and former Memphian, Mark Chambers, back to his hometown to perform this one man show. Adapted from the words and works of Truman Capote and set in the writer's New York City apartment the week before Christmas 1975, Chambers brings Capote alive as he muses about a checkered life and career and the friends he has mentioned in a recently published Esquire article who are now deserting him.

× Expand Singing In the Rain, The Orpheum

The Orpheum, 203 S. Main

Fri., Jan. 11, 7 p.m.

You might not want to avoid the rain this weekend. In fact, you might just want to start singin’ in it during this screening of a 1952 classic. A lighthearted depiction of Hollywood in the late 1920s, three stars—Gene Kelly, Donald O'Connor, and Debbie Reynolds—portray performers caught up in the transition from silent films to “talkies".

× Expand Lit and Libations, Novel.

Novel, 387 Perkins Ext.

Sat., Jan. 12, 6-8 p.m.

Libro at Laurelwood supplies food and libations while international bestselling, multi-award-nominated writer Lyndsay Faye discusses and signs her work of historical suspense, The Paragon Hotel. A richly imagined novel starring two unforgettable heroines, plumbs the darkest parts of America’s past and the most redemptive facets of our humanity.

The year is 1921, and "“Nobody” Alice James has just arrived in Oregon with a hidden bullet wound, a lifetime’s experience battling the New York Mafia, and fifty thousand dollars in illicit cash. She befriends Max, a black Pullman porter who reminds her achingly of her home in Harlem and who saves Alice’s life by leading her to the Paragon Hotel. But her unlikely sanctuary turns out to be the only all-black hotel in a Jim Crow city, and its lodgers seem unduly terrified of a white woman on the premises.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Fathom Events Superman 80th Anniversary

Malco Paradiso Cinema, 584 S. Mendenhall

Sun., Jan. 13, 12:55 p.m. and Mon., Jan. 14, 8 p.m.

Superman has been saving the world for 80 years. And now it's time for the Supermen.

Enjoy this screening with the whole family and have a super-duper weekend.

