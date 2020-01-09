Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: January 10th-12th

× Expand Photo courtesy of Graceland Elvis' 85th Birthday Celebration

Graceland, 3717 Elvis Presley

Through January 11

This weekend concludes birthday celebrations for Elvis. You might have missed earlier events, but there is still more in store. One of those is a Birthday Pops Concert with Terry Mike Jeffrey and The Memphis Symphony Orchestra. Also in honor of this special birthday, free walkup times for the Meditation Garden include 7:30-8:30 a.m. and 6-8 p.m., Thursday-Saturday. Better hurry and reserve your seat at the party, some events are already sold out. Visit graceland.com for the full schedule of events.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Horseshoe Casino Criss Angel RAW: The Mindfreak Unplugged, Horseshoe Casino

Horseshoe Casino & Hotel, Tunica, MS

Friday, January 10, 8 p.m.

Not just a magic show, it’s a theatrical experience unlike any seen before. Criss Angel’s famous sleight of hand street magic, mentalism, and iconic illusions will be performed in an intimate, raw setting. You’re sure to enjoy this extraordinary evening of magic unplugged featuring Angel and some of his amazing friends with a stripped-down purity that’s in-your-face and guaranteed to blow your mind.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Metal Museum A Day of Tasters, Metal Museum

Metal Museum, 374 Metal Museum

Saturday, January 11, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Do you wonder what it feels like to work with metal? These tasters are 90-minute workshops designed to give you an introduction to the metalworking processes of welding, blacksmithing, casting, and fold forming. Mix and match tasters to create your own class schedule for the day.

This class is for ages 15 and up and there is limited seating so that re-registration is required.

Need something for your younger metal artists to enjoy while you are getting fired up at the kiln? Consider Junior Artisans: Copper Cars class for ages 7-10. Junior artisans will design a kinetic car out of copper. First, they will create a pattern out of copper and texture the surface. The pattern is then folded into a car that is ready to race.

For young artisans between the ages 11-13, the Museum offers Young Coppersmiths: Forged Foil Birds. Inspired by the nature that surrounds the Museum grounds, students will create forged birds using aluminum foil, copper sheet, and copper wire. Students will explore the process of forging and embossing. They will be encouraged to bring their birds to life by adding flapping wings.

× Expand Photo by Steve Winter National Geographic Live: On the Trail of Big Cats, GPAC

Germantown Performing Arts Center, 1801 Exeter

Sunday, January 12, 4 p.m.

Get on the trail of big cats with Steve Winter and hear about his life, career, and stories behind his iconic photos. There is nowhere in the world Winter won’t go to come face-to-face with his subjects and he’s coming to the Memphis area to share it with you. Audiences can share in this Nat Geo Live experience and support conservation of big cats.

Preceding the show, local photographer, author, and conservationist, Jack Kenner will be hosting an opening reception for his new photography exhibition at Germantown Performing Arts Center, “Take A Closer Look Revisited.” Kenner has been a longtime activist for the conservation of animals and regularly shoots wild animals—with a camera—in Africa.

× Expand Photo courtesy of WKNO Studio Opening reception for "Enthusiasm," WKNO Studio Memphis Camera Club photo by Shirley Jackson, "Smiling in the Rain."

WKNO Studio, 7151 Cherry Farms

Sunday, January 12, 2-4 p.m.

Memphis Camera Club is one of the oldest camera clubs in the United States. The club exists to promote and educate about photography through fellowship, photo competitions, classes, speakers, exhibitions, and field trips. Their current roster consists of just over 100 members ranging from newbies to professionals.

This welcoming group encourages those interested in membership to attend a free meeting open to the public. A calendar can be found on the website, memphiscameraclub.com.

In the meantime, celebrate these enthusiastic images reflecting the creativity and moment-capturing talent of selected members.

