Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: February 7th-9th

× Expand Courtesy of Woodruff-Fontaine House "Notable Black Memphians," Woodruff-Fontaine House

Woodruff-Fontaine House, 680 Adams

Friday, February 7, 5-8 p.m.

Special events continue for Black History Month as one of Memphis’ oldest homes will celebrate the work of author and historian Dr. Miriam DeCosta-Willis. This visual and educational exhibition brings to life the accomplishments of select figures from DeCosta-Willis’ book about notable Memphians born between 1795 and 1972.

Photo courtesy of Art Village Gallery "Negritude: The Igbo Has Landed," Art Village Gallery

On Saturday, Art Village Gallery will host an opening reception for "Negritude: The Igbo Has Landed,” an exhibition of works by international artist Gerald Chukwuma. This exhibition focuses on a historic site at Dunbar Creek on St. Simons Island, Glynn County, Georgia. It was the setting of a mass suicide in 1803 by captive Igbo people who had taken control of their slave ship and refused to submit to slavery in the United States.

Photo courtesy of BPACC Janice the Griot: Harriet Tubman, Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center

On Sunday, bring your weekend to a finale with Janice the Griot: Harriet Turman at Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center. Janice Curtis Green assumes her stage name from a class of traveling poets, musicians, and storytellers who maintain a tradition of oral history in parts of West Africa. She is an accomplished storyteller, an American griot, who has been telling multicultural stories for over 25 years. Follow her portrayal of Harriet Tubman’s life including the underground railroad and life as an abolitionist.

× Expand Photo courtesy of My Memphis View Art & Gallery Opening reception for Jerry Plunk, My Memphis View Art & Gallery

My Memphis View Art & Gallery, 5 S. Main

Friday, February 7, 7-9 p.m.

Local artist Mary-Ellen Kelly took advantage of a retail pop-up program initiated by the Downtown Memphis Commission last month. Kelly has brightened an otherwise empty retail space by selling her “My Memphis View” products and hosting an emerging guest artist every three weeks. This cycle, photographer Jerry Plunk displays his works of body and form.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Fancy Little Flea Market Fancy Little Flea Market, Avon Acres

Avon Acres, 4361 Summer

Friday, February 7, 6-8 p.m. and Saturday, February 8, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

This market is a two-day event full of inspiration, information, and fun. Find something new to you from multiple vendors. Learn something new at a workshop or lecture offering constructive, creative ideas for home and garden. From baked works of art to European imports and everything in between, you might just find the perfect gift for your extra special Valentine.

Photo courtesy of Women's Exchange WE Consign Preview Party and Open House, Women's Exchange

Perhaps your Valentine might like a little something from the Women’s Exchange WE Consign shop. At this annual fundraiser, shoppers can view and purchase furniture, rugs, crystal, sterling, antiques, and other treasures. The Preview Party and Open House on Sunday begins this shopping experience that lasts through April 25th. All proceeds benefit the Exchange mission of helping others to help themselves.

× Expand Photo by Jeremy Daniel The Play That Goes Wrong, The Orpheum

The Orpheum,203 S. Main

Friday, February 7, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, February 8, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sunday, February 9, 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

If you think you are having a bad day, welcome to the opening night of The Murder at Haversham Manor, where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. The actors trip over everything—including their lines. This performance of a performance is here for one weekend only. Described as the illegitimate Broadway baby of Sherlock Holmes and Monty Python, this classic murder mystery is chock-full of mishaps and madcap mania sure to have you giddy with guffaws.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Memphis Jewish Community Center Golda's Balcony, The Film, Memphis Jewish Community Center

Memphis Jewish Community Center, 6560 Poplar

Sunday, February 9, 2 p.m.

The annual Morris and Mollye Fogelman International Jewish Film Festival is here. This third film in the series features Tovah Feldshuh who recreates 100 years of Jewish history. Playing 45 different characters—including Ben-Gurion, Moshe Dayan, Holocaust survivors, Golda Meir, and others—this one-woman show has earned 21 "Audience Favorite Awards" at competitive festivals.

Premiering Off-Broadway in 2003, the live performance was captured on video and later assembled as a film that was released in 2019. In little more than a year, the film has traveled the world and is now available in Memphis thanks to the community center in partnership with the Jewish Historical Society.

Look for other festival screenings and events through February 25th.

Mazel Tov!

Mazel Tov!