Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: February 21st-23rd

× Expand Photo courtesy of University of Memphis Hamlet: Fall of the Sparrow

University of Memphis, Department of Theatre & Dance, 3745 Central

Thursday-Saturday, February 20-22, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis has an epic Shakespearean weekend ahead, albeit unorthodox. Two performances close that are based on the works of Shakespeare. And our local Shakespeare theater company enjoys literary contributions by two female writers: one white who writes about the Civil War South and one black who writes about the Harlem Renaissance.

Let’s start with an adaptation of one of Shakespeare's most-produced plays — Hamlet: Fall of the Sparrow. Set inside a video game, the show asks the audience to consider who is playing and who is being played.

Let’s now fly to to the Harrell Performing Arts Theatre in Collierville where three actors, Lena Wallace Black, Lauren Ginn, and Wesley Williamson, cover 37 Shakespeare plays in less than two hours. This fast-paced parody of all The Bard’s works — including sonnets — will be a hilarious romp. The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) awaits thee and thou.

Finally, Tennessee Shakespeare Company is going to be very active this weekend not presenting Shakespeare. Instead, fans of literature will be delighted to partake in the Southern Literary Salon: The Unlikely Sisterhood Of Zora Neale Hurston And Margaret Mitchell.

Margaret Mitchell of Georgia wrote Gone with the Wind within one year of Alabama’s Zora Neale Hurston penning Their Eyes Were Watching God. Both writers are esteemed for their original narrative, searing humor, and reflection of regional vernacular. Their works remain central to the cultural understanding of seminal periods in American life: the Civil War South for Mitchell and the Harlem Renaissance for Hurston.

Director Stephanie Shine and actors Ann Perry Wallace, Merit Koch, Cara McHugh Geissler, and Symone Williams will read from the writings of Margaret Mitchell and Zora Neale Hurston, including Gone with the Wind, Their Eyes Were Watching God, Hurston’s “How It Feels to be Colored Me,” and their correspondence and interviews.

The Literary Salon will include cocktails and light snacks before the reading and a fun post-read discussion.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Lonnie Robinson Closing reception for "Good Love: Culture, Humanity, and Dissent through Graphic Design"

Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library Goodwyn Gallery, 3030 Poplar

Friday, February 21, 6 p.m.

Black History Month events continue with several offerings that bookend the weekend at Benjamin Hooks Library. On Friday, an exhibition of graphic design works by Lonnie Robinson will close with a special reception in which a portion of the proceeds will benefit Friends of the Library. Robinson’s designs are a play on words through arrangements of characters and symbols allowing room for multiple interpretations. Meant to spark dialogue about the state of love in our society, the artist examines concepts of truth, racism, democracy, community, soul, and reparations and to challenge the viewer’s perspective of these ideas.

On Sunday at Benjamin Hooks Library Professor DiAnne Malone of the University of Memphis and Union University will talk about her personal discovery of family history, "Discovering the Past: A Personal Perspective on African-American History.” Malone has spent years tracing her family's history from its roots in Africa, through slavery on the Lenoir Plantation in Monroe County, MS, to modern-day. This fascinating lecture of discovery traces not only Malone’s history but the history of a community and the nation.

On Saturday there will be two youth events. The Whitehaven Branch Library will host Our Stories Matter: 4th Annual African American Read-In where black authors will read from children’s books. Slavehaven Underground Railroad Museum will host Young Artists and Entrepreneurs featuring artwork, children’s books, paintings, and crafts with special guest Moziah Bridges, founder of Mo’s Bows.

Honoring diversity, Memphis Brooks Museum of Art will have a member opening reception for "Native Voices, 1950 to Now: Art for a New Understanding” on Friday. This exhibition recognizes contemporary Indigenous artists and explores issues of identity, inclusion, and representation. Become a member to enjoy this informative evening and thought-provoking exhibition.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Make A Wish Wine for Wishes, The Cadre

Cadre Building, 149 Monroe

Friday, February 21, 6:30 p.m.

During this Roaring 20s themed event local young professionals from Make-A-Wish Mid-South’s Associate Board invite other young professionals to learn about the work that Make-A-Wish does in and around Memphis to inspire kids and families.

The Mid-South chapter will grant 280 unique wishes this year. Every wish carries transformative power. Per Make-A-Wish, a recent study has confirmed that wish experiences are more than just a nice gift, they play a key role in a child’s journey back to health. Wishes create positive emotions and hope for their future, equipping children to better fight against their critical illnesses.

Enjoy great wines, fabulous food, live music, and a silent auction while supporting a worthwhile cause.

× Expand Bishop Grand Opening Masquerade Ball

Bishop, 545 S. Main

Saturday, February 22, 7-10 p.m.

Perhaps you have heard that Central Station on South Main in Downtown Memphis has recently been rehabbed, renovated, and redeveloped into a unique hotel. Inside you’ll find a uniquely Memphis bar and lounge, and now — drumroll please — French Brasserie cuisine by Memphis' award-winning restaurateurs Andrew Ticer and Michael Hudman. Bishop restaurant will have grand opening festivities that include a silent disco, mask bar, band, DJ, a performance by Opera Memphis, alcoholic beverages, food, and more. Proceeds benefit the Southern Foodways Alliance.

I’m using this as a jumping-off point for all the balls, galas, and Mardi Gras celebrations that will brighten our city this Saturday. And there are quite a few, so make your plans now.

Wear red to the Heart Ball at The Peabody benefiting the American Heart Association. Enjoy silent and live auctions, dinner, and live music by Burning Las Vegas.

at The Peabody benefiting the American Heart Association. Enjoy silent and live auctions, dinner, and live music by Burning Las Vegas. Celebrate the 2020 ADDY Awards: Creative is Queen at Spectrum in outrageous attire with MC Goldie Dee. Enjoy entertainment, open bar, provisions by Party Memphis, and awards.

at Spectrum in outrageous attire with MC Goldie Dee. Enjoy entertainment, open bar, provisions by Party Memphis, and awards. Victorian Village will host the Mardi Gras Masquerade where you can don your favorite costume or mask and join in the fun to benefit Victorian Village Inc. Featuring live music, hor's d' oeuvres, and an after-party at Molly Fontaine’s.

where you can don your favorite costume or mask and join in the fun to benefit Victorian Village Inc. Featuring live music, hor's d' oeuvres, and an after-party at Molly Fontaine’s. High Point Pub’s Annual Mardi Gras Parade and Party boasts evening-long festivities starting around dusk. Best parade float wins a $20 pub gift certificate.

boasts evening-long festivities starting around dusk. Best parade float wins a $20 pub gift certificate. Mardi Gras at The ’Garten is a family-friendly party at Railgarten that includes a festive bead toss and live music from local favorites Marcella & Her Lovers and Lucky 7 Brass Band.

There is something for everyone this Saturday from glam to fam. Laissez les bons temps rouler.

× Expand Photo courtesy of ABO Marketing & Communications Bowlin' on the River Bowl-A-Thon

Various locations, visit website for more information

February 22-April 25

Lace up your bowling shoes and get ready to have fun, win prizes, and toast champagne all while raising funds benefiting Junior Achievement of Memphis and the Mid-South. The economic education and financial literacy programs of Junior Achievement have been helping young people own their economic success since 1955. Keep this great tradition rolling by joining or creating a team. Participating bowling centers include Billy Hardwick’s All-Star Lanes, 1576 S. White Station and Funquest Bowling, 440 U.S. 72 West in Collierville. Go online and reserve your lane today.

Another great tradition on the river is Soup Sunday benefiting Youth Villages. For 30 years Memphis has sampled delicious soup, bread, dessert, and other delicacies from local restaurants at this fun foodie event. This year, more than 50 of the best area restaurants and caterers gather to serve you while supporting Youth Villages’ programs to help troubled children and their families.

It’s souper good fun!

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.