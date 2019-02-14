Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: February 15th-17th

× Expand Photo courtesy of Ballet Memphis Spring Mix, Ballet Memphis

Ballet Memphis, 2144 Madison

Feb. 15-16, 8-10 p.m., Sun., Feb. 17, 2-4 p.m., Feb. 22-23, 8-10 p.m. and Sun., Feb. 24, 2-4 p.m.

A colorful celebration of the earthly elements, including Steven McMahon’s Flyway, Julia Adam’s water-themed Dew Point, and a new work from Rafael Ferreras.

Speaking of colorful elements, stop by Crosstown Concourse on Friday for some art openings celebrating Black History Month. Lester Meriweather's "Every American Thing" will be one of four exhibitions opening on Friday in the East Gallery, West Gallery, East Atrium, and Screening Room.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Memphis Express/AAF Memphis Express, Liberty Bowl

Liberty Bowl Stadium, 335 S Hollywood

Sat., Feb. 16, 7p.m.

Watch professional football take off from the newly constructed Flight Deck inside Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium with Contemporary Media’s Memphis Flyer. The Flight Deck provides the most sociable in-game fan experience and an elevated view of the field and videoboard. A complimentary drink coupon per ticket purchased and cash bar.

Granted, I don't know that much about football, but Frank Murtaugh sure does. Read what he has to say about it here.

A Stroll Down Black Broadway: Once on This Island

× Expand A Stroll Down Black Broadway, Hattiloo Theatre —featuring Once On This Island

Hattiloo Theatre, 37 S. Cooper

Sat., Feb. 16, 7 p.m.

Experience the sounds, costumes, food, dances, and celebration of the Caribbean at Hattiloo's annual fund-raiser.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Fathom Events My Fair Lady, Malco Paradiso

Malco Paradiso Cinema, 584 S Mendenhall

(Additional screening at Malco Collierville Town Cinema 16 on Wed., Feb. 20, 7 p.m.)

Sun., Feb. 17, 1 p.m. and Wed., Feb. 20, 7 p.m.

Weather this weekend may not be fair, but the lady is. See Audrey Hepburn on screen with Rex Harrison. The film was restored frame-by-frame from the original 65mm negative and scanned utilizing state-of-the-art technology under the supervision of famed film historian Robert Harris. It's fairer than ever.

× Expand Soup Sunday benefiting Youth Villages

FedExForum, 191 Beale

Sun., Feb. 17, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

It's another Soup Sunday benefiting Youth Villages. No one describes it better than Chris Davis. He'll tell you about it all here.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.