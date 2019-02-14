Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: February 15th-17th

Ballet Memphis: Spring Mix
Photo courtesy of Ballet Memphis
Spring Mix, Ballet Memphis
Ballet Memphis, 2144 Madison
Feb. 15-16, 8-10 p.m., Sun., Feb. 17, 2-4 p.m., Feb. 22-23, 8-10 p.m. and Sun., Feb. 24, 2-4 p.m.
A colorful celebration of the earthly elements, including Steven McMahon’s Flyway, Julia Adam’s water-themed Dew Point, and a new work from Rafael Ferreras.
Speaking of colorful elements, stop by Crosstown Concourse on Friday for some art openings celebrating Black History Month. Lester Meriweather's "Every American Thing" will be one of four exhibitions opening on Friday in the East Gallery, West Gallery, East Atrium, and Screening Room.
Memphis Express vs Arizona Hotshots
Photo courtesy of Memphis Express/AAF
Memphis Express, Liberty Bowl
Liberty Bowl Stadium, 335 S Hollywood
Sat., Feb. 16, 7p.m.
Watch professional football take off from the newly constructed Flight Deck inside Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium with Contemporary Media’s Memphis Flyer. The Flight Deck provides the most sociable in-game fan experience and an elevated view of the field and videoboard. A complimentary drink coupon per ticket purchased and cash bar.
Granted, I don't know that much about football, but Frank Murtaugh sure does. Read what he has to say about it here.
A Stroll Down Black Broadway: Once on This Island
A Stroll Down Black Broadway, Hattiloo Theatre
—featuring Once On This Island
Hattiloo Theatre, 37 S. Cooper
Sat., Feb. 16, 7 p.m.
Experience the sounds, costumes, food, dances, and celebration of the Caribbean at Hattiloo's annual fund-raiser.
My Fair Lady
Photo courtesy of Fathom Events
My Fair Lady, Malco Paradiso
Malco Paradiso Cinema, 584 S Mendenhall
(Additional screening at Malco Collierville Town Cinema 16 on Wed., Feb. 20, 7 p.m.)
Sun., Feb. 17, 1 p.m. and Wed., Feb. 20, 7 p.m.
Weather this weekend may not be fair, but the lady is. See Audrey Hepburn on screen with Rex Harrison. The film was restored frame-by-frame from the original 65mm negative and scanned utilizing state-of-the-art technology under the supervision of famed film historian Robert Harris. It's fairer than ever.
Youth Villages Soup Sunday
Soup Sunday benefiting Youth Villages
FedExForum, 191 Beale
Sun., Feb. 17, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
It's another Soup Sunday benefiting Youth Villages. No one describes it better than Chris Davis. He'll tell you about it all here.
For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.