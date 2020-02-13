Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: February 14th-16th

× Expand Photo courtesy of Opera Memphis Puccini Double Bill: Suor Angelica and Gianni Schicchi

Germantown Performing Arts Center, 1801 Exeter

Friday-Saturday, February 14-15, 7:30 p.m.

Crescendo your way into your Valentine’s heart. Perfect timing for this Puccini double-bill featuring the story of young Sister Angelica followed by Puccini's only comedy, an extremely Italian dish made of equal parts love and deceit. The tales will be offered by Opera Memphis this weekend only.

If you prefer to dance your way into your Valentine’s heart, there are two wonderful offerings.

Photo courtesy of The Orpheum Alvin Ailey® American Dance Theater, The Orpheum

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater will be performed at The Orpheum. Described as a discovery of self through movement — a window to the heart and soul. The dancers aim to give form to memories and dreams and help you see yourself in their choreographed stories.

Photo courtesy of Ballet Memphis Winter Mix, Ballet Memphis

Winter Mix will be performed at Ballet Memphis, Friday through Sunday through February 23. Three choreographers — Uri Sands, Julie Marie Niekrasz, and Crystal Michelle Perkins — will create original work that takes inspiration from people and ideas that live as outliers of culture and society. These works will bring attention to contributions that are often overlooked by collective memory.

Art is Cupid’s way of making sure the arrow hits the mark and a perfect date-night activity during this weekend of love.

× Expand Photo courtesy of TSC The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane, Tennessee Shakespeare Company

Tennessee Shakespeare Company, 7950 Trinity

Friday, February 14, 6 p.m.; Saturday, February 15, 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.; and Sunday, February 16, 2 p.m.

Based on the children’s book by Kate DiCamillo, this performance is a wonderful tale about the lessons of love, the loss of love, and how to love again. The whole family can enjoy the voyage of a toy rabbit that travels the world, including the bustling streets of Memphis. It closes this weekend, so be sure to get tickets to this family-friendly Valentine treat quickly.

Photo courtesy of Playhouse on the Square Indecent, The Circuit Playhouse

Another performance closing this weekend about love is Indecent at Circuit Playhouse. In 1923, a Jewish theater troupe produced a controversial play on Broadway that led to the entire company being arrested on the grounds of obscenity. Playwright Paula Vogel recounts the controversy surrounding this play and the lives of the actors who created it. Indecent questions the fear of love, the joy of making art, and the courage to do so during the rise of Nazism.

Choose your love potion — sweet or salty. Both are sure to be a hit with your Valentine.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Memphis Botanic Garden Whiskey, Wine, and Chocolates, Memphis Botanic Garden

Memphis Botanic Garden, 750 Cherry

Friday, February 14, 7-10 p.m.

Love on the rocks? Add some whiskey and enjoy this unique Valentine’s Day celebration that perfectly pairs Phillip Ashley chocolates with select whiskeys, wines, and craft beer. Your ticket to tasty fun includes a signature welcome cocktail, chocolate/drink pairings, hors d'oeuvres, fireside cocktail lounge, and live music by Nick Black. Pick up a treat from BeLeaf Cigar Bar and let the embers burn at the outdoor fireside lounge.

Share the libations of love with your sweet Valentine.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Works of Heart Works of Heart, Memphis College of Art Bid on David Simmons’s “Black Magic Blues,” made with vintage guitar parts and wood from Muddy Waters’ Stovall cabin.

Memphis College of Art, 1930 Poplar

Saturday, February 15, 7-10 p.m.

This long-standing fundraiser for the Child Advocacy Center features works of heart, from the heart. More than 100 pieces of heart-themed work by leading regional artists will be auctioned. You’re sure to find something you will love and cherish for years to come. Joe Birch will emcee this event that includes complimentary beer, wine, and appetizers. Exclusive Big Heart Lounge admission includes a full bar, hors d'oeuvres, and special gifts.

The art is on display now for you to peruse through Friday at the Memphis College of Art. I don’t want to break your heart, but this is one of the last events to be held at the MCA.

You don’t want to miss this heartfelt, artful event.

× Expand Photo by Flickr user grwepr Paws & Kisses Valentine's Party, PetSuites

PetSuites Collierville, 4520 S. Forest Hill Irene

Saturday, February 15, 12-2 p.m.

Perhaps your love is in the doghouse — a real doghouse. Show your four-legged BFF some love this Valentine’s Day weekend and pamper your pup. PetSuites in Collierville will manicure man’s best friend with free nail trims, $5 nail polish, and $5 heart tattoos. If you don’t have a dog and need some puppy love, adoptable dogs will be available from the Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County (HSMSC). Adopted dogs will get one-week free daycare from PetSuites.

Later in the evening, bet on a sure thing at All in for Animals Poker Tournament. River Rat Rounders have teamed up with HSMSC for this one-night charity event with food, drinks, and fun. Poker pros and novices are invited to play a winning hand for all the furry friends at the Humane Society.

Check our Valentine calendar of events for more ways to show your love.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.