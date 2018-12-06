Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: December 7th-9th

× Expand WinterArts Holiday Market, Shops of Saddle Creek North

Shops of SaddleCreek North, 7605 West Farmington

Mon.-Wed. and Sat., 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Thur., 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Fri., 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Sun., Noon to 5 p.m. Through Christmas Eve.

The South’s Premiere Holiday Artists’ Market celebrates its 10th year, presenting curated exceptional and unique hand-crafted works by this region’s finest artists. This year’s show is staged at The Shops of SaddleCreek, North. Drop in for daily artist demonstrations.

If you can’t find a gift that suits you in the fine arts category, drop by Found Studios and shop with local artisans at Yule Holiday Market.

Pink Palace Mansion Re-Opening

Memphis Pink Palace Museum, 3050 Central

Sat., Dec. 8

After nearly two years of renovation and construction, the highly anticipated re-opening will be the premiere of the Mansion’s new and refurbished exhibits including a totally reconstructed original Piggly Wiggly Store replica and Country Store, along with a restored Clyde Parke Miniature Circus.

The Clyde Parke Miniature Circus exhibit will reside on the second story of the Mansion which has not been open to the public since 1978. Featuring state-of-the art lighting and a refurbished grand staircase.

La Posada

Art Museum of the University of Memphis, 142 Communication & Fine Arts Building

Sat., Dec. 8, 4 p.m.-6 p.m.

A celebration of diversity and inclusion with elements of a Mexican Posada and a twist of advocacy and community strengthening. Posada means "inn" or "shelter" in Spanish. This 400-year-old Mexican tradition is about remembering the Holy family looking for a place to stay after their journey to Bethlehem for the census purpose.

A family-friendly event featuring Arias by Opera Memphis, Breaking of the Truth & Dare piñata, International food sharing, and more including work by visual artist, Yancy Villa-Calvo.

Booksigning by creator/writer Cecil Humphreys & photographer Murray Riss

David Lusk Gallery, 97 Tillman

Sat., Dec. 8, 2-4 p.m.

Well, my goodness. If you need to get a gift for someone special, it might as well benefit Memphis fine art non-profit organizations. This book signing of Memphis Studios does just that.

If Scrooge Was a Brother/a Siste, Hattiloo Theatre

Hattiloo Theatre, 37 S. Cooper

Through Dec. 23

You might like your traditions, but what if Scrooge was a Sistah? Flo Roach will perform the roll of Ebony Scroo and reveal all the answers—Sistah style.

For a full list of what's happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events.