Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: December 6th-8th

Theatre Memphis, 630 Perkins Extended

Sundays, 3 p.m., Thursdays-Sundays, 7 p.m., Saturdays, 3 p.m., Tue., December 17, 7 p.m. and Wednesday, December 18, 7 p.m. Continues through Dec. 21

Performances of traditional holiday favorites will have you glowing this weekend. Not only is A Christmas Carol opening, Buckman Dance Conservatory’s Nutcracker: Land of Sweets will delight you on Friday, 6 p.m. and Saturday, 2 p.m. In addition, Tennessee Shakespeare Company’s Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley also opens this weekend.

There are some fun not-so-traditional performances this weekend only. Try not to miss A Cup of Tea at Christmas on Saturday, 3 p.m. at The Halloran Centre, Tia Pancha: A Christmas Story on Friday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, 3 p.m. at The Evergreen Theatre, and Cabaret Noel Five: Here We Come A' Caroling on Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. and Sunday, 2 p.m. at TheatreWorks.

For those who prefer dinner with a show, It’s A Wonderful Life Dinner Theatre will be performed by Kudzu Playhouse at Sweetpeas’s Table and Event Center in Olive Branch through December 12, 7 p.m. nightly.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Crosstown Concourse Delight at Concourse: Holiday Lighting and Open House

Crosstown Concourse, 1350 Concourse

Friday, December 6, 5-8 p.m.

Crosstown will flip the switch on a 100-foot-tall tree featuring live music, family-friendly activities, holiday photo booth by Amurica, and more.

Friday, starting at 6 p.m., Victorian Yuletide Open House at Mallory-Neely and Woodruff-Fontaine Houses in Victorian Village welcomes the public. Tour the houses, see the beautiful Victorian holiday decorations, enjoy music, refreshments, and free photos with Father Christmas. The houses will be dressed for good tidings through January 5, 2020.

× Expand Photo courtesy of IRIS Orchestra Beethoven Triple Tribute, GPAC

Germantown Performing Arts Center, 1801 Exeter

Sat., Dec. 7, 7:30 p.m.

The Iris Orchestra turns 20, Memphis turns 200, and Beethoven turns 250. Three big birthdays deserve a triple tribute with a special trio—Pinchas ZukermanTrio. The trio will be performing three notable works written by Beethoven at the peak of his composing career: the Triple Concerto, Symphony No. 4, and the Coriolan Overture.

Now that we have that out of the way. There are only two performances and just one way to enjoy them. The GPAC performance will be preceded by music historian Jamey Lamar in conversation at 6:30 p.m. The Brooks Museum offers a special Q & A with Pinchas Zukerman following the performance on Sunday, 3 p.m. As well, enjoy a reception and free exploration of a featured Memphis Brooks Museum of Art exhibition, "Paa Joe: Gates of No Return."

Need more classical music? This weekend, Memphis Symphony Orchestra is performing Music for the Soul in Sacred Spaces: Handel's Messiah at 7: 30 p.m. on Friday at Lindenwood Christian Church, 2400 Union, and on Saturday at Maples Memorial Methodist Church, 8745 Goodman in Olive Branch.

On Sunday, 7-10 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 1000 S. Cooper, enjoy contemporary sounds at Acoustic Sunday Live: The Concert To Protect Our Aquifer 2019. Not only will you hear great music by Ruthie Foster, Maria Muldaur, Dom Flemons, Doug MacLeod, and Guy Davis—you’ll be supporting a great cause. To learn about the group Protect Our Aquifer and support keeping Memphis’ water protected, toggle over and click here.

× Expand Photo courtesy of St. Jude Heroes St. Jude Marathon 2019

St. Jude, 262 Danny Thomas Place

Saturday, December 7, 6 a.m.-2 p.m.

St. Jude Heroes are at it again during the single-largest one-day fundraising event for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Whether you are running or cheering on the sideline, you’ll be inspired by stories from families who have benefited from one of the world's premier pediatric cancer research centers located right here in Downtown Memphis.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Metal Museum Holiday Open House, Metal Museum

Metal Museum, 374 Metal Museum Drive

Sunday, December 8, 12-4 p.m.

Design your own cookie cutter, make an ornament from cast pewter, and browse unique handcrafted gifts in the museum store.

Here's a list of hot spots for holiday shopping as you weave your way through town:

Click the links for more information or our calendar link below for more opportunities to shop local and get great gifts.

For a full list of what's happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events.