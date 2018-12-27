Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: December 28th-30th

× Expand Marvel Universe Live, Landers Center

Landers Center (DeSoto Civic Cente), 4560 Venture, Southaven

Dec. 28-30, 7 p.m.

Superheroes can help you send out 2018. A touring live action arena show featuring Marvel Comics characters are here just in time. The whole family will enjoy this year-ending show. Our expert tells you all about the coming together of Earth's mightiest heroes!

× Expand Christmas Tree Recylcing, Agricenter

Agricenter International, 105 S. Germantown

Through Jan. 6, 2019

While the superheroes do their part to save the universe, do yours and recycle that Christmas tree.

Drop off your real tree or wreath in the designated area. Mulch made from the greenery will be utilized in Shelby County sponsored environmental projects.

× Expand Photo by Flickr user Marco Verch New Year's at Noon, Children's Museum of Memphis

Children's Museum of Memphis, 2525 Central

Sat., Dec. 29, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

A CMOM tradition for over 25 years. Bring the kids to ring in the new year with a DJ, a dance floor, hula hoops, temporary hair dye, and more.

× Expand Photo by Flickr user Marco Verch Poleluminati 8: Solid Gold, Growlers

Growlers, 1911 Poplar

Sat., Dec. 29, 5-8 p.m.

Now that the kids are settled, ring in 2019 with the adults at the hottest show in town. Featuring pole dancing, aerial arts, burlesque, belly dancing, contortion, and more.

× Expand 60th Liberty Bowl, Parade on Beale Missouri Tigers v. Oklahoma Cowboys

Beale Street, Downtown Memphis

Sun., Dec.30, 3 p.m.

Memphis and Beale Street welcome the University of Missouri Tigers and the Oklahoma State University Cowboys competing in the 60th Annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl. Cheer on your team at the official parade. The Liberty Bowl Parade will march down Beale Street, featuring both competing college teams full marching bands. Parade will also consist of high school bands from across the country, cars, dance groups, national beauty pageant winners, and more. Come out and enjoy this free family friendly event in preparation for the big game on Monday.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.