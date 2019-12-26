Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: December 27th-29th

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jurassic World Live Tour Jurassic World Live Tour, Landers Center

Landers Center, 4560 Venture

Thursday, December 26, 7 p.m., Friday, December 27, 7 p.m., Saturday, December 28, 11 a.m. & 3 p.m. and Sunday, December 29, 1 & 5 p.m.

2019 has been a monster of a year. Perhaps a dino-rific celebration is in order that will be gigantic fun for the whole family. Along with the star of the show, a 40-foot-long Tyrannosaurus Rex, there will be more than 24 film-accurate, life-sized dinosaurs.

Don’t be scared. I hear that all the dinosaurs are a roar-able.

Mario Kart 64 US Tour, Hi Tone

Hi Tone, 412-414 N. Cleveland

Sunday, December 29, 8 p.m.

On Christmas Eve I sat around a table with family ranging in age from early-20s to late-70s. We played a game one of the 20-somethings had gotten as a gift, Telestrations. It’s like the telephone game where you whisper something to one person. The whisper goes from ear to ear in a group setting. Generally, the end whisper is completely different than the original whisper. It’s pretty funny. This game, Telestrations, is that—but with drawings. You get a word to draw and pass it around. The others guess or draw a guess and the end result is a multitude of misinterpreted drawings and guesses. Like Karaoke, those with no talent are funnier than accomplished artists. We had very little talent in our group. It was hilarious.

During our game, I got the word “Video Game.” I drew one of the first Atari games from the 70s. I realized some of those 20 somethings would have no clue. My fears were unfounded. Retro games are back. Whether this is your first time around the gaming world or you are a seasoned player, this gaming tour will delight. Along with retro games, there will be live music, prizes, drinks, and more.

New Year's @ Noon, Children's Museum of Memphis

Children's Museum of Memphis, 2525 Central

Saturday, December 28, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

No doubt, adults will have a dynomite celebration to welcome 2020. This event is for the little firecrackers in your life. Parents, grandparents, aunts, and uncles can bring the kids to CMOM for a tyke-sized celebration. There will be a balloon drop, DJs, dance floor, goodie bags, crafts, and more.

61st Autozone Liberty Bowl Festival: Navy v. Kansas State

Various locations, visit website for more information

Thursday-Tuesday, December 26-31

The big game won’t be until New Year’s Eve day. In the meantime, you can enjoy all at the festivities leading up to the match between Navy and Kansas State. The Bass Pro Shops Team Welcome Party on Thursday starts the fun followed by the FCA Breakfast and Players and Coaches Fun Night at Dave and Buster’s on Friday. Saturday features The 30th Annual Pro Rodeo at the Agricenter. The Bash on Beale Pep Rally will be Monday to pump you up for Tuesday’s game. Most of these are ticketed events, so be sure to plan ahead. You can get the ball rolling here.

Old Forrest Nature Walk, Overton Park

Overton Park, 2080 Poplar

Sunday, December 29, 10 a.m.

As the old year closes, I thought it would be nice to include an event that could serve as a quiet reflection of ourselves—personally, as a community, and as a part of a living, breathing planet. Citizens to Preserve Overton Park will offer a free guided nature walk in the 126-acre Old Forest State Natural Area. Meet at the people gate next to the Overton Bark dog park and Rainbow Playground, rain or shine. Kids of all ages are welcome.

Enjoy your last days of 2019 and I’ll see you next year!

Enjoy your last days of 2019 and I'll see you next year!