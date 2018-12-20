Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: December 21st-23rd

Zoo Lights
Suntrust Zoo Lights, Memphis Zoo
Memphis Zoo, 2000 Prentiss Place in Overton Park
Through Dec. 30
If you have guests in town, this might be a fun place to show off the holiday spirit of Memphis. With nearly one million lights throughout the Zoo and snow every night, guests of all ages will enjoy the festivities. Activities include with admission are the spectacular light displays, singing Christmas trees, free tram rides, children's crafts, free China Carousel, a visit with Santa and animals on exhibit in the Aquarium, Herpetarium, Once Upon A Farm, and Animals of the Night.
Firepit Fridays: Holiday Night Market
Photo courtesy of Memphis River Parks Partnership
Firepit Fridays, Fourth Bluff
Memphis Park (Fourth Bluff), Front and Madison
Fri., Dec. 21, 4:30-7:30 p.m.
Warm your mittens and hooves while knocking out some last minute shopping. And of course, there might be some s'mores or two and other fun stuff. On your River, in your backyard, enjoy the warm spirit of the Season.
Jewel's Handmade Holiday Tour
Jewel, Horseshoe
Horseshoe Casino & Hotel At Casino Center
Fri., Dec. 21, 8 p.m.
Jewel celebrates the Holidays with you.
Full Moon Bonfire
Photo courtesy of the Wolf River Conservancy
Full Moon Bonfire, Rossville
William B. Clark State Natural Area, Collierville-Arlington Road Access, Rossville
When: Sat., Dec. 22, 7-9 p.m.
Bring chairs, snacks, and drinks to enjoy the Full "Cold" Moon with River Guides. The forcast clear and a pleasant winter temperature for enjoying a quite full moon night with the Wolf River Conservancy.
The Evolution of Cocktails
The Evolution of Cocktails, Clark Opera Centre
Learn about , imbibe in, and celebrate the cocktail.
The Clark Opera Memphis Center, 6745 Wolf River Pkwy
Sat., Dec. 22, 8 p.m.
Exploration of cocktails from their origin to today’s modern perspectives featuring local bars and bartending Company’s hor d'oeuvres prepared by local chefs, live music, and celebrity DJs benefiting non-profit organizations focusing on Arts and Community Development, Juice Orange Mound, and the Arts Initiative.
