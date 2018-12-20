Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: December 21st-23rd

× Expand Suntrust Zoo Lights, Memphis Zoo

Memphis Zoo, 2000 Prentiss Place in Overton Park

Through Dec. 30

If you have guests in town, this might be a fun place to show off the holiday spirit of Memphis. With nearly one million lights throughout the Zoo and snow every night, guests of all ages will enjoy the festivities. Activities include with admission are the spectacular light displays, singing Christmas trees, free tram rides, children's crafts, free China Carousel, a visit with Santa and animals on exhibit in the Aquarium, Herpetarium, Once Upon A Farm, and Animals of the Night.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Memphis River Parks Partnership Firepit Fridays, Fourth Bluff

Memphis Park (Fourth Bluff), Front and Madison

Fri., Dec. 21, 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Warm your mittens and hooves while knocking out some last minute shopping. And of course, there might be some s'mores or two and other fun stuff. On your River, in your backyard, enjoy the warm spirit of the Season.

× Expand Jewel, Horseshoe

Horseshoe Casino & Hotel At Casino Center

Fri., Dec. 21, 8 p.m.

Jewel celebrates the Holidays with you.

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Wolf River Conservancy Full Moon Bonfire, Rossville

William B. Clark State Natural Area, Collierville-Arlington Road Access, Rossville

When: Sat., Dec. 22, 7-9 p.m.

Bring chairs, snacks, and drinks to enjoy the Full "Cold" Moon with River Guides. The forcast clear and a pleasant winter temperature for enjoying a quite full moon night with the Wolf River Conservancy.

× Expand The Evolution of Cocktails, Clark Opera Centre Learn about , imbibe in, and celebrate the cocktail.

The Clark Opera Memphis Center, 6745 Wolf River Pkwy

Sat., Dec. 22, 8 p.m.

Exploration of cocktails from their origin to today’s modern perspectives featuring local bars and bartending Company’s hor d'oeuvres prepared by local chefs, live music, and celebrity DJs benefiting non-profit organizations focusing on Arts and Community Development, Juice Orange Mound, and the Arts Initiative.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.