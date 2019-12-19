Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: December 20th-22nd

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Orpheum Theatre Hello Dolly!, The Orpheum Theatre

The Orpheum, 203 S. Main

Wednesday-Friday, December 17-20, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, December 21, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Sunday, December 22, 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Winter blues have you down? The Orpheum has the cure — a vibrant and colorful production of Hello Dolly!

Strong-willed matchmaker Dolly Gallagher Levi travels to Yonkers, New York, to find a match for the miserly "well-known unmarried half-a-millionaire" Horace Vandergelder.

I’m sure you can see where this musical comedy may take you.

Be sure to take the Main Street Trolley to this production and yell, “Clang, Clang, Clang went the trolley!” Trolley drivers will love it.

Nutcracker, GPAC

Germantown Performing Arts Center, 1801 Exeter

Saturday, December 21, 6 p.m. and Sunday, December 22, 1:30 p.m.

Here is your last chance (probably) to see the Nutcracker this holiday season. If you miss this one you'll (probably) have to wait a whole year for a moonlit, magical march with Clara, Mouse King, and the Sugar Plum Fairy.

A Christmas Haunt, Haunted Web

Trolley Station Shopping Center, 2665 S. Perkins

Friday-Saturday, December 20-21, 7-11 p.m.

I wasn't going to point this out, but some of you folks just loathe the holidays, joy, mirth, good tidings, peace, love, and all that feel-good poppycock.

This is for you — a twisted Christmas experience for a not-so-silent night that turns Santa Claus into Santa Claws.

"Fall and Winter Holidays of Judaism"

Belz Museum of Asian and Judaic Art, 119 S. Main

Through December 31

Time is running out to learn about fall and winter holidays for those who practice Judaism.

This informative special exhibition ends on December 31st. If you have guests in town, bring them to the museum and enjoy all the exhibitions. On Friday, National Ugly Sweater Day, receive $1 off museum admission.

Kindred 2019 Jolablot (Yule Feast), Meemn-Shelby Forest State Park

Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park, 910 Riddick

Saturday, December 21, 5-10 p.m.

Celebrate the turning of the year's wheel at the winter solstice. This is the beginning of a 12-day Viking feast, an old celebration where the Vikings made sacrifices in honor of the Midwinter’s day. It is somewhat unclear what people really celebrated. Some claim it was in honor of the sun, waiting for its return. Others claim that it belonged to the fertility god Frøy. Some also believe that the celebration could be in honor of the dead. Whatever your Viking ancestry celebrated, at this Yule Feast, you’ll enjoy potluck, ritual, and campfire hijinx.

