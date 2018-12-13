Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: December 14th-16th

Opening Reception for "Homeward Bound” and "Brick Fiction”

× Expand Photo courtesy of Crosstown Arts "Homeward Bound" and "Brick Fiction"

Crosstown Arts at The Concourse, 1350 Concourse

Fri., Dec. 14, 6-8 p.m.

I suppose you might be “going home” for the holidays. This group exhibition addresses the complex theme of “home.” A place of home has very different meanings to all of us. The companion exhibition, “Brick Fiction,” by Carrie Rubinstein fits perfectly—kind of like family.

Meanwhile, on the lawn of The Bank of Fayette County in Collierville, Clark Griswold’s wacky Christmas world from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation is still alive and well for the newly created Cousin Eddie Day on Dec. 14th.

The holiday tribute includes a full-sized camper like the one Cousin Eddie and his family traveled in and a plethora of lights that would make the Griswold family feel right at home.

× Expand Photo courtesy of TSC As You Like It, TSC Oh, the parody! Shakespeare writes, As You Like It.

Tennessee Shakespeare Company, 7950 Trinity

Through Dec. 16

In the magical Forest of Arden, there is "good in every thing.” It is here Orlando pins his love poems to trees, his Rosalind hides in plain view as Ganymede, Silvius moons over Phebe, the city fool Touchstone finds his country wench Audrey, and the world is set aright just in time for the holidays.

× Expand Merriment Under the Mistletoe, Woodruff-Fontaine House Celebrate Victorian style.

Woodruff-Fontaine House, 680 Adams

Sat., Dec. 15, 7-10 p.m.

Board members and volunteers, Georgia, Kevin, Germaine, and Susie— the spirit of Molly Fontaine was, in all probability, there as well—gave me a sneak peek of the Holiday decorations at the Woodruff-Fontaine house last month. It’s safe to say you will enjoy an evening of splendor, cheer, and merriment.

Save your kisses for the Mrs., and celebrate under the mistletoe in this Victorian mansion.

Continue A Victorian Holiday with Opera Memphis, a celebration of the 1890s at Dixon Gallery and Garden. This one-of-a-kind experience that puts guests in the center of an 1890s holiday party with interactive characters and games, opera singers, caroling, Victorian conjurer Jeffrey Day, and festive libations.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Children's Ballet Theatre. The Nutcracker, Germantown Performing Arts Center

Germantown Performing Arts Center, 1801 Exeter

Sat., Dec. 15, 6-8 p.m. and Sun., Dec. 16, 2:30-4:30 p.m.

The annual Children’s Ballet Theater performance features both Children’s Ballet Theater and Tennessee Ballet Theater professionals in a 90-minute production to celebrate the holiday season.

For a non-traditional performance, Nut Remix returns to the Cannon Center stage featuring New Ballet grad and international dance star Charles "Lil Buck" Riley and 150 performers, plus the Memphis Symphony Orchestra and Big Band in the pit.

× Expand Christmas in Soulesville

Stax Museum of American Soul Music, 926 E. McLemore

Sat., Dec. 15, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Celebrate the holidays at the Stax Museum. Make holiday ornaments and gifts for your family, then spend some time in Studio A getting In the Christmas Spirit by dancing to the instrumentals of Booker T. & the MGs.

For a full list of what's happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events.