Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: December 13th-15th

A Victorian Holiday, The Dixon Gallery & Gardens

The Dixon Gallery & Gardens, 4339 Park

Fridays, Saturdays, 7-10 p.m. Continues through December 21

Get swept back to a time of petticoats, top hats, and corsets with an interactive holiday experience. Family night is this Saturday, 6-9 p.m.

Graceland's Holiday Concert Weekend, Graceland

Graceland, 3717 Elvis Presley Blvd.

Friday-Saturday, December 13-14, 7-9 p.m.

This festive weekend features two concerts. Home for the Holidays with Elvis Concert includes Elvis’ holiday favorites performed live on stage with Elvis’ vocals, backed by the full, rich sound of a 32-piece orchestra, featuring local Memphis musicians, plus vocalists, a choir and dancers. The concert will be under the musical direction of, and conducted by, Robin Smith of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and the London Symphony Orchestra.

Elvis' Christmas Peace Concert celebrates the soul of Memphis holiday-style with a special concert event themed after Elvis’ 2003 album entitled Christmas Peace that features some of his most beloved Christmas and gospel music.

The Holiday Concert Weekend also features special evening Christmas tours of Graceland, a Jingle Bell Brunch, and more.

Ballet Memphis: Nutcracker, Orpheum

The Orpheum, 203 S. Main

Thursday, December 12, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Friday, December 13, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Saturday, December 14, 2-4 & 7:30-9:30 p.m. and Sunday, December 15, 2-4 p.m.

Experience this timeless masterpiece brought to life as only Ballet Memphis can. With sets that soar and transform, costumes that float and delight, and a score that swirls and enchants, The Nutcracker proves that wonder has no age limit. Danced on the grand stage of the Orpheum Theatre, this ballet is a perennial holiday memory-maker that is not to miss.

Homegrown Holiday Market, MFM

Memphis Farmers Market, Pavilion of Central Station, S. Front & G.E. Patterson

Saturday, December 14, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

In addition to full-season vendors, for the first time this year, enjoy some of the finest artists and artisans from the Memphis area to fulfill your holiday gift-giving lists. Ho! Ho! Ho!

2019 Memphis Holiday Parade, Beale Street

Beale Street, Downtown Memphis

Saturday, December 14, 3 p.m.

Bring it home for the holidays to Beale Street. This Memphis holiday tradition features elementary and high school bands, cheerleaders, dance groups, car clubs, community organizations, and more. And let’s not forget the big guy—Santa!

