Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: August 9th-11th

Graceland, 3717 Elvis Presley

Aug. 9-17

Each August, Elvis fans from around the world gather for Elvis Week, a week-long celebration of the music, movies, and the legacy of Elvis Presley. The cornerstone event of Elvis Week is the Candlelight Vigil, which begins on August 15th and lasts well into the morning of August 16th. Elvis Week features concerts, panel discussions, dances, and more—plus traditional Elvis Week events such as the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest and the annual Candelight Vigil. Catch all the Elvis Week action at elvisweek.com.

And don't forget Marian Cocke's Elvis Presley Memorial Dinner 2019 on Monday, August 12th. Memphis magazine has an item in the auction—benefiting children's charities—that we think will have you All Shook Up.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hattiloo Theatre Jelly's Last Jam, Hattiloo Theatre Johann Robert Wood will perform the title roll, jazz musician Jelly Roll Morton.

Hattiloo Theatre, 37 S. Cooper

Aug. 9-Sept. 1, Thur.-Fri., 7:30 p.m., Sat., 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sun., 3 p.m.

Johann Robert Wood, international interdisciplinary artist and performer, will be making his Memphis debut as Jelly Roll Morton in Jelly’s Last Jam by George C. Wolfe.

The main character, Morton, was born a Creole of color in turn-of-the-century New Orleans. He came of age playing piano in the bawdyhouses of Storyville. This American ragtime and early jazz pianist, bandleader, and composer is widely recognized as a pivotal figure in early jazz, though his claim to have invented jazz in 1902 aroused resentment.

Drop by Hattiloo during their 14th season opener to see just how Jelly rolls.

× Expand Grand Reopening, W. C. Handy Memphis Home & Museum

W. C. Handy Memphis, 352 Beale

Sat., Aug. 10, noon.

After being closed for the past six months, a celebration of the Museum reopening and the bicentennial of Memphis will begin with a parade on Beale Street to the W. C. Handy Museum (Beale and Fourth). At the Museum, festivities will include a ceremony, performances by local blues musicians and singers, the Stax Music Academy Jazz Band, the Hollywood Show Liner Line Dancers, and others.

Handy’s compositions of the Memphis Blues and Beale Street Blues gave Memphis its identity as the “Home of the Blues.”

× Expand Lansky George Klein Tribute Show, Lafayette's Music Room

Lafayette’s Music Room, Overton Square

Sun., Aug.11, 4 p.m.

I hope you like music. Specifically Memphis music. This weekend showcases greats who helped Memphis become the home of the Blues and the birthplace of Rock 'n' Roll.

Klein who died earlier this year deserves this stand-alone shout out during Elvis Week. The lineup includes Carla Thomas, Joyce Cobb, Merrilee Rush, T. G. Sheppard, Ronnie McDowell, Kelly Laing, Wendy Moten, William Bell, Royal Blues Band, and Jason D. Williams.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Agricenter Weekend at the Agricenter Enjoy Duck, Buck, & Bass Expo, Sunflowers, and Farmers Market Week.

Agricenter International, 7777 Walnut Grove

Fri., Aug. 9-Sun., Aug. 11

While the whole of Memphis is celebrating Memphis music this week, I realize there might be some among you who need a non-musical diversion. Once you’ve had your fill of Elvis, Jelly Roll Morton, George Klein, and W. C. Handy—I offer you a weekend at the Agricenter. You can enjoy the Duck, Buck & Bass Sportsman's Expo and a romp through the Sunflowers all weekend, as well as an opportunity to celebrate National Farmers Market Week at the Agricenter Farmers Market (Aug. 5-10).

In fact, no matter what part of town you live, there’s a farmers market to celebrate. Go to market this weekend for National Farmers Market Week.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.