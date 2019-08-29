Five Things To do This Weekend in Memphis: August 30th-September 1st

Thur., Aug. 29-Sun., Sept. 1

Various Locations

—and—

Sat., Aug. 31, noon-7 p.m.

Levitt Shell, Overton Park

You know it's Labor Day weekend when the WLOK Stone Soul Picnic unites the community at the Levitt Shell in Overton Park. That's one full day—packed tight like Grandma's pickles in a Mason jar—of R&B and Gospel, local food trucks, vendors, kiddie rides, and awards.

And bring grandma's pickles. Picnic baskets welcome.

The film festival has something for everyone in every part of town. From Malco Paradiso out east, Crosstown in midtown, the Civil Rights Museum downtown, and other venues. Enjoy films by Black film makers, about the Black experience, or with Black artists in leading roles during the four day Labor Day weekend.

× Expand Photo Courtesy of DeltaFest Delta Fair and Music Festival, Agricenter Enjoy music, rides, and fun shows like the Royal Hanneford Circus.

Agricenter International, 105 S. Germantown

Aug. 30-Sept. 8

Did you know that 55% of Americans left a total of 768 million vacation days unused in 2018 and

818 hot dogs are eaten every second from Memorial Day to Labor Day?

My suggestion to you hard working Americans—take a vacation day and get start adding to the hotdog consumption at the Delta Fair and Music Festival.

There will be live music from rock to bluegrass, the Royal Hanneford Circus, fair food galore, livestock shows, competitions, and the Delta Dash 5K and 10K.

The fair has something for everyone.

× Expand The Detectives Comedy Dinner Theatre, Atomic Tiki

Atomic Tiki, 1545 Overton Park

Fri., Aug. 30, 7-9 p.m.

I'm just going to say it. Some folks like to avoid crowds. And Labor Day festivals are very crowded. Here's something you might like, solving crimes in comedic style with dinner included.

It's at the Atomic Tiki, if that sweetens the pot.

× Expand Photo courtesy of RL Boyce Picnic RL Boyce Picnic and Blues Celebration, Como, MS

Sat., Aug. 31-Sun., Sept. 1

Como, Ms

We have soul and gospel at the Stone Soul Picnic and we have Rock and Country at Delta Fest. No celebration of Labor Day would be complete without some blues.

Might be time to shake ‘em on down to Mississippi.

Como Bluesman RL Boyce was first recorded in 1970. He played drums on his 15th birthday accompanied his Uncle Othar Turner's Fife and Drum band. In 2019 RL invites all to celebrate his 64th birthday at a traditional Mississippi Family Picnic.

The opening reception on Saturday features photos and films by Yancey Allison at the Como Public Library, 104 Main St. Then Boyce and friends jam live at Como Catfish Bar and Grill for a $10 donation.

Hold on to your PBR, because on Sunday Boyce, family, and friends regroup as the Fife and Drum Band marching through Como Park where the birthday lineup features Lil’ Joe Ayers, Andrea Staten, Jeffery Evans, Garry Burnside 78Band, Beverly Davis, Steve Tony, Kody Harrell, Australia Neal, Greg & Show Time, Dom Turner, Tracy Hullette, Eric Deaton Trio, Kenny Kimbrough, and others.

The show is free. Bring a cooler.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Crosstown Concourse Crosstown Splashdown, Crosstown Concourse

Crosstown Concourse, 1350 Concourse

Saturday, Aug. 31, noon-5 p.m.

An end-of-summer party with live music by The Love Boat and Tiger City DJ, sprinklers, sandboxes, yard games, mermaids, jellyfish on stilts, and free snow cones for everyone. Enjoy nautical/fantasy-themed pool floats for fountain play.

Sounds cool!

Since we have an extra weekend day on Monday, check out the Chick-fil-A 5K on September 2nd benefiting Junior Achievement of Memphis. You've heard it's chicken one day and feathers the next—this event is all chicken with a post race party at Autozone Park.

