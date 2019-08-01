Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: August 2nd-4th

× Expand Photo courtesy of Summer Cocktail Festival Summer Cocktail Festival, Overton Square Tower Courtyard Toast to summer.

The Tower Courtyard at Overton Square, 2092 Trimble Place

Friday, Aug. 2, 6-9 p.m.

Enjoy summer-inspired cocktails from more than 30 of your favorite spirits brands, fresh local food, an epic dance party and more. Your ticket gets you 12 drink samples, each one whipped into a delightful summertime drink. Food will be available for purchase from local restaurants along with full-sized beverages from the cash bar. Proceeds benefit Volunteer Memphis, so every sip counts.

× Expand Photo by Flickr user Matt Kern Chicken and Beer Festival, Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium Some things just go together.

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, 335 S. Hollywood

Saturday, Aug. 3, 6-10 p.m.

It's a celebration of two stellar Southern staples — chicken and beer. Admission includes a souvenir glass and beverage samples. Food will be available for purchase. Must be 21+.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Memphis Film Prize Memphis Film Prize, Malco Studio on the Square Hangry for some Memphis film maker footage?

Malco Studio On The Square, 2105 Court

Friday, Aug. 2 - Saturday, Aug. 3

Watch ten films in competition for the $10,000 Film Prize. You decide. The short film Hangry by Clint Till is just one of the ten. It works like this — buy a pass, watch all ten films in the competition, then vote. You must watch all ten films to vote.

Get out there and screen, folks.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Halloran Centre Hayden the Magician, Halloran Centre

Halloran Centre, 225 S. Main

Saturday, Aug. 3, 8 p.m.

This fast-paced magic show features millennial magic with random audience members’ borrowed smartphones, Hayden’s signature sleight-of-hand card tricks that you have to see to believe, mentalism with random members of the audience, and more.

Some might say it’s magical!

× Expand Photo couresy of WKNO Gallery MGAL Sale and Showcase, WKNO Memphis Germantown Art League showcases new work.

WKNO Gallery, 7151 Cherry Farms

Sunday, August 4, 2-3:30 p.m. (on exhibit, August 2-28)

If you like to decide the fate of an artist, this is your weekend. After voting which film maker gets the $10, 000 Memphis Film Prize, head on over to the WKNO Gallery on Sunday. Here you can meet and mingle with members of the Memphis Germantown Art League and cast your vote for the People’s Choice Awards. This award will be determined by reception attendees voting for their favorite artist.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.