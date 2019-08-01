Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: August 2nd-4th

Votes are in for a magical Memphis weekend — winner, winner chicken dinner, and summer cocktails.

Summer Cocktail Festival

The Tower Courtyard at Overton Square, 2092 Trimble Place

Friday, Aug. 2, 6-9 p.m. 

Enjoy summer-inspired cocktails from more than 30 of your favorite spirits brands, fresh local food, an epic dance party and more. Your ticket gets you 12 drink samples, each one whipped into a delightful summertime drink. Food will be available for purchase from local restaurants along with full-sized beverages from the cash bar. Proceeds benefit Volunteer Memphis, so every sip counts.

Memphis Chicken & Beer Festival

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, 335 S. Hollywood

Saturday, Aug. 3, 6-10 p.m.

It's a celebration of two stellar Southern staples — chicken and beer. Admission includes a souvenir glass and beverage samples. Food will be available for purchase. Must be 21+.

Memphis Film Prize Screenings

Malco Studio On The Square, 2105 Court

Friday, Aug. 2 - Saturday, Aug. 3

Watch ten films in competition for the $10,000 Film Prize. You decide. The short film Hangry by Clint Till is just one of the ten. It works like this — buy a pass, watch all ten films in the competition, then vote. You must watch all ten films to vote.

Get out there and screen, folks.

Hayden the Magician

Halloran Centre, 225 S. Main

Saturday, Aug. 3, 8 p.m.

This fast-paced magic show features millennial magic with random audience members’ borrowed smartphones, Hayden’s signature sleight-of-hand card tricks that you have to see to believe, mentalism with random members of the audience, and more.

Some might say it’s magical!

Artists’ reception for 2019 MGAL Member Showcase and Sale

WKNO Gallery, 7151 Cherry Farms

Sunday, August 4, 2-3:30 p.m. (on exhibit, August 2-28)

If you like to decide the fate of an artist, this is your weekend. After voting which film maker gets the $10, 000 Memphis Film Prize, head on over to the WKNO Gallery on Sunday. Here you can meet and mingle with members of the Memphis Germantown Art League and cast your vote for the People’s Choice Awards. This award will be determined by reception attendees voting for their favorite artist.

For a full list of what's happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events.