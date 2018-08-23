Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: August 24th-26th

× Expand Photo courtesy of Gallery Taste of Gallery with Chef Dave Krog A journey through the senses via food, wine, and art.

Crosstown Concourse, N. Cleveland at North Parkway

Fri., Aug. 24, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

A culinary emprise, an artistic escapade, where everything from the works on the walls, to the meticulously plated dishes put before you, are on exhibit for your pleasure. General admission includes dinner by Chef Dave Krog, art on display and for sale by local artists, plus wine pairing and presentation by Sommelier Chris Thorn.

× Expand WWW Dot Improv, TheatreWorks Online antics with audience participation and social (co)media.

TheatreWorks, 2085 Monroe

Fri.-Sat., Aug. 24-25. 7:30-10 p.m.

You remember the internet, right? Watch Bluff City Liars attempt to take on the world wide web with improvise based on what is found at your favorite dot-coms, shown to you real time via the power of technology.

Combining traditional improv and panel discussion, this unique comedy show where audience suggestions, such as Google searches, Instagram hashtags, and Tweets, are used to inspire hilarious scenes made up on the spot. Even better, proceeds from the show will help local rescue dogs.

This show is suggested for those ages 18+; 21+ to consume alcohol, which will be available with a suggested donation.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Memphis College of Art "Horn Island 34," Memphis College of Art Exhibition of work produced by students and faculty from annual trip to Horn Island.

Memphis College of Art, 1930 Poplar

Sat., Aug. 25, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

August heat is so brutal in Memphis, recommending outdoor events would not be very neighborly. And still, this has been a surprisingly mild August. I’m waiting for the other shoe to drop. Until then, I thought a bit of both worlds might be had with the annual MCA Horn Island Exhibition. Celebrating the outside inside the galley. Come see the amazing work by faculty, students, and alumni as a result of the annual trip to a barrier island off the coast of Pascagoula, Miss.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Fathom Events South Pacific, Malco Paradiso Take a 60th anniversary trip to the South Pacific.

Malco Paradiso Cinema, 584 S. Mendenhall

Sun., Aug. 26, 2 p.m. and Wed., Aug. 29, 7 p.m.

Sixty years ago, the allure of the tropics, a passionate romance, and the music of Rodgers & Hammerstein combined to produce the box-office smash hit South Pacific. The top-grossing film of 1958 marks its 60th year of beckoning audiences to visit their own cinematic island featuring exclusive insight from Ben Mankiewicz both before and after the film.

Mitzi Gaynor stars as Ensign Nellie Forbush, who is stationed on a tropical paradise during World War II. On the island, she falls in love with French plantation owner Emile DeBecque (Rossano Brazzi), but when she learns he is the father of two mixed-race children, she must confront her own views on racism. At the same time, Lt. Joe Cable (John Kerr) falls in love with beautiful islander Liat (France Nuyen), but struggles with his own awareness of racism. As the War comes to the island, De Becque and Cable embark on a dangerous mission that forces Nellie to consider what true happiness is. The extraordinary cast also includes Juanita Hall and Ray Walston.

× Expand Ostrander Awards 2018, The Orpheum Celebrate the creative work, in front of the curtain and behind the stage, for your favorite performances.

The Orpheum, 203 S. Main

Sun., Aug. 26, 6 p.m.

The Ostrander Awards honors the excellent talents of the Greater Memphis theatre community celebrating the wonderful work of the previous year's theatre season.

Awards are given in a wide range of categories including acting, directing, and back-stage contributions in both College and Community divisions.

