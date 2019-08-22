Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: August 23rd-25th

× Expand Photo courtesy of Halloran Centre The Bar-Kays Reloaded, 55th Anniversary Celebration, Halloran Centre

The Halloran Centre, 225 S. Main

Fri., Aug. 23, 7:30 p.m.

Fire, smoke, and vibrant costumes are just part of what’s in store for audiences these days at a typical stage performance by funk and soul pioneers the Bar-Kays. Spontaneity and excitement have been a trademark of the Memphis-based group ever since its inception in the mid-1960s. Today, the Bar-Kays have reloaded their high-energy act and are ready to guide whole new generations onto the dance floor with a reinvigorated lineup.

× Expand Brent Hofacker Memphis Flyer Bacon & Bourbon Festival

Beale Street Landing, Beale and Riverside

Saturday, August 24, 6-9 p.m.

The fourth annual B & B festival features creative bacon-inspired dishes of all kinds from some of Memphis' best restaurants, plus an array of distilled spirits to tempt your taste buds. Enjoy music and merriment and entertainment—and a whole lot of bacon and bourbon. A portion of all proceeds to the Memphis Farmers Market.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Water Lantern Festival Water Lantern Festival, Martin Luther King Riverside Park

Martin Luther King Riverside Park, 498 W. Mallory

Sat., Aug. 24, 5-9:30 p.m.

As the sun begins to set on the evening sky, the Water Lantern Festival begins to shine with the launch of the lanterns onto the water and light the water together. Watch your unique lantern drift out into the water as it joins other lanterns carrying hope, love, happiness, healing, peace, and connection. It’s a night that you’ll never forget.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Meritan Meritan Moonlight Classic Bike Tour

Cancer Survivors Park, Perkins Ext. at Southern

Saturday, August 24, 8 p.m.

Bike into the moonlight for a great cause In honor of the 20th celebration. This year’s tour theme is all about Memphis. Don’t have your own bike but you want to ride? Explore Bike Share will offer free use of their bikes. Dress up yourself and your bike for family-friendly fun as the summer day cools into night. Enjoy local beer, food, and fun during this Moonlight Classic Bike Tour.

× Expand Ostrander Awards, Orpheum Theatre

The Orpheum, 203 S. Main

Sunday, August 25, 6 p.m.

Named after beloved Memphis theatre icon Jim Ostrander, a long-standing member of the local theatre community, these awards honor excellence in a variety of categories, in both the Community Theatre division and the College Theatre division. Every aspect of stage production – actors, directors, technical personnel, and more – will be recognized.

Post awards reception features hors d'oeuvres, desserts, and a cash bar while you visit with friends and celebrate a fantastic year of theatre.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.