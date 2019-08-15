Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: August 16th-18th

× Expand Photo courtesy of Elvis Presley's Graceland Facebook Elvis Presley's Graceland Candlelight Vigil, Graceland

Graceland, 3717 Elvis Presley

Thur., Aug. 15, 8:30 p.m.-Fri., Aug. 16, the anniversary of Elvis' passing

After an opening ceremony at the Gates of Graceland on Thursday, fans are invited to walk up the driveway to Elvis' gravesite and back down carrying a candle in quiet remembrance.

Gates remain open until all who wish to participate in the procession have done so, through the early hours of Friday morning.

The Candlelight Vigil will be open for all to attend. No special passes or wristbands are required to participate in the Candlelight Vigil.

Science of Wine, Memphis Pink Palace Museum

Memphis Pink Palace Museum, 3050 Central

Fri., Aug. 16, 6-9:30 p.m.

Sip, sample, and learn as the museum overflows with the best Memphis has to offer in wine, food, and fun.

Here's your chance to discuss botrytis, maceration, and tannins with wine experts. If you don't know much about wine, that's great too. Among the science offerings are mini-lectures and wine-themed activities.

Cheers!

Mama Mia!, Theatre Memphis

Theatre Memphis, 630 Perkins Ext

Aug. 16-Sept. 8

Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! opening weekend for Mamma Mia! If you are a fan of that Swedish 70s rock group ABBA and a sucker for a happy feel-good story ending—this is for you, you Super Trouper.

Take a Chance on Me is The Name of the Game When All Is Said and Done, Honey, Honey.

Oh yes, if it's not clear, I am a fan and I Thank you for the Music.

Jim Gaffigan: Secrets and Pies Tour, FedEx Forum

FedExForum, 191 Beale

Sat., Aug. 17, 8 p.m.

This Gaffigan guy has a lot of credits to his name. The one that stood out was Super Troopers 1 & 2 which fits nicely with the Mamma Mia! suggestion (see above Five Things suggestion). The number two thing that stood out was pies. Boy oh boy am I fan of pie. And that’s no secret.

I’m sure you’ll have your own reasons to dig this comedy show by four-time Grammy-nominated comedian, actor, writer, and producer. He’ll certainly dish out the funny during his new Secrets and Pies tour.

Breakaway Bardog 5K

Bardog Tavern, 73 Monroe

Sun., Aug. 18, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Breakaway Running and Bardog Tavern have teamed up once again to deliver the greatest Sunday Funday of the year during Downtown's greatest 5K and race afterparty.

Highlights include:

👕 Race t-shirts AND finisher medals for all 5K participants

🍅 Post-race bloody marys and giveaways from Old Dominick Distillery

🎵 Live music by House in the MidSouth & Drunk Uncle

❄️ Air-conditioned Jameson VIP Lounge, sponsored by Jameson Irish Whiskey

🍴 Catered VIP offerings from City Silo Table + Pantry, Felicia Suzanne's Restaurant, Front Street Deli, and The Majestic Grille

🍻 Craft Beer & Beverage Tent

🎟 All-day raffle for St. Jude

🍝 Grandma's Meatball Eating Contest

🚚 Cousins Maine Lobster, New Wing Order, Kona Ice, and MEMPopS

🎰 The Top Overall Male, Top Overall Female, and one random 5K runner will win a FREE year of Bardog Tavern!*

All proceeds benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

