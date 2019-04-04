Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: April 5th-7th

× Expand Photo courtesy of ArtWorks Foundation Art in the Loop, Ridgeway Loop David Johnson bud vases can be found with other curated fine arts and crafts in the Loop.

Ridgeway Loop, East Memphis

Fri., April 5, 1-7 p.m., Sat., April 6, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sun., April 7, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Explore the Loop featuring artists working in metal, glass, wood, clay, and fiber. Explore the Art in the Loop featuring jewelry, paintings, photography, and more. Loop by the town's top food trucks, and performances of classical music by area youth ensembles.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Julia Hinson Rites of Spring, Ashlar Hall

Ashlar Hall, 1397 Central

Thursdays-Saturdays, 7:30-10:30 p.m. and Sundays, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Continues through April 14

Journey through another realm with full-scale art installations, mythical woodland creatures, food and drink, musical guests, and three muses who will guide guests through the walls of the historic, Gothic mansion. Disappear into a dream-like world, filled with magic, romance, and mystery.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Memphis International Raceway Super Chevy Show, Memphis International Raceway An American original.

Memphis International Raceway, 5500 Victory Lane

April 5-7, 8 a.m.

The 33rd Annual Super Chevy Show features fire breathing jet funny cars, long, smoky burnouts of the Dixie Doorslammers, dazzling wheelies by the Chevy Rebellion Wheelstander, Chevrolet vendor midway and swap meet, Chevrolet car and truck show, and more.

Super fun for the whole family.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kosten Foundation Kosten Foundation Kick It 5K, Shelby Farms Kick Pancreatic Cancer one kilometer at a time.

Shelby Farms, Gate 9 at Mullins Station

When: Sun., April 7, 2 p.m.

The largest fundraiser for the Kosten Foundation consisting of a 5K run, a one-mile family walk, food, live entertainment, team photos, a survivor ceremony, and an awards ceremony.

Come and Kick It with Memphis magazine at their booth offering swag and subscription deals with a percentage of sales benefiting the Kosten Foundation.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Dinstuhl's Dinstuhl's Spring Open House Hop on over for your spring chocolate fix.

Dinstuhl’s, 5280 Pleasant View

Sun., April 7, 12-4 p.m.

Guests are greeted with complimentary lemonade and get to eat their way through the Candy Kitchen. During open house hours, everyone will enjoy a 20% discount on all purchases. Everything will be decorated for spring, and the Easter Bunny will be on site.

For a full list of what's happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events.