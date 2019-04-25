Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: April 26th-28th

Mid-South Baby & Kids Expo

Mid-South Baby & Kids Expo Visit Memphis Parent booth at the expo. The crew at our sister publication wants to meet you.

Agricenter International 7777 Walnut Grove

Sat., Apr. 27, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

15th Annual Mid South Baby and Kids Expo features community and health resources, family activities, shopping, and more.

Independent Bookstore Day Find new or slightly dog-eared books at locally-owned Memphis stores—Burke's Book Store, Two Rivers Bookstore, and Novel.

Various independent locations

Sat., April 27

Burke’s will be celebrating all day with giveaways of advance reading copies, drawings for prizes, cookies, and more. Available in limited supply will be exclusive day-of merchandise created especially for IBD.

Check out Novel. and Two Rivers Bookstore for more independent bookstore fun.

Down To Earth Festival, Shelby Farms Join the herd for a greener future.

Shelby Farms, 500 N. Pine Lake

Sat., April 27, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Festival with eco-focused vendors, artisans, and organizations who are helping to create a greener future. All proceeds support Shelby Farms Park and Shelby Farms Greenline.

Also in honor of Earth Day 2019 it's the bi-annual City of Memphis Spring Mulch Giveaway. So popular, they ran out before Sunday last year. Starts at 6 a.m. on Saturday and continues through Sunday evening or until it's gone—315 South Hollywood.

Beale Street Caravan Blowout 2019, Crosstown Concourse Ron Olsen art for silent auction depicts a mighty sound.

Crosstown Concourse, 1350 Concourse

Sat., April 27, 6 p.m.

This annual festival fund-raiser for BSC features live music, food and drinks, a silent auction, and a silent disco. But you don't have to be silent. Tell folks. Very loudly. If you need some talking points, read what one of our writers said about the Blowout.

While you're at Crosstown, stop by the Opening Reception for "Art of Provence” featuring work by by Provence-based artist Jill Steenhuis at Church Health in the Concourse, Fri., Apr. 25, 58 p.m., or Sat. Apr. 26, 9 a.m.-noon. Proceeds benefit Church Health.

Opening reception for "Art of Provence," Church Health at Crosstown Concourse

Opening lecture for "William McGregor Paxton and Elizabeth Okie Paxton: An Artistic Partnership," Dixon Gallery and Gardens

The Dixon Gallery & Gardens, 4339 Park

Sun., April 28, 2-3 p.m.

This lecture will explore the relationship between the married painters William Paxton and Elizabeth Oakie Paxton. Jane Faquin will also discuss the Boston School's preoccupation with female subjects and their particular pursuits, as well as William Paxton's association with his models.

The exhibition of of works by William and Elizabeth, who was an artist as well as William's wife, muse, and favorite model. also opens on Sunday along with "The Allure of Creative Self-Absorption," an exhibition of photographs of Virginia Oldoini Verasis, the Countess of Castiglione. She was a great beauty, grande horizontale, and mistress to Napoleon III, the Countess was an iconic figure of the glamorous Second Empire. In an era when the average person might be photographed once in his or her lifetime, the Countess commissioned more than 400 images of herself from the Parisian studio photographer Pierre-Louis Pierson and others.

For a full list of what's happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events.