Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: April 19th-21st

× Expand Photo courtesy of Theatre Memphis The Clean House, Theatre Memphis

Theatre Memphis, 630 Perkins Ext.

Through April 20

This is closing weekend for The Clean House. The main character, Matilde the Brazilian maid, is someone with whom I can relate. She's a maid, but hates cleaning. Oh, the irony. Instead of cleaning, Matilde wants to be a comic. So, yes. This is a comedy, but read our expert review and you'll see the laughs aren't in a vacuum.

× Expand Photo by Flickr user Marco Verch Professional Photographer and Speaker Hopped V, Memphis Made Brewing Get hopped for the fifth year.

Memphis Made Brewing Company, 768 S. Cooper

Sat., April 20, 12-10 p.m.

Celebration of hoppy beers with live music by Obruni Dance Band, Aliicja-Pop, and Aquarian Blood. Hopped V glass to first 100 customers. Gourmade and New Wing Order food trucks onsite.

Hoppy Easter.

× Expand Binghampton International Festival, The Commons on Merton Celebrate the diverse and colorful history of a Memphis neighborhood.

The Commons on Merton, 258 N. Merton

Sat., April 20, 12-5 p.m.

Join in a celebration of this neighborhood's global diversity with music, dancing, food, games, and art. Memphis magazine will have a booth there with swag and subscription specials along with some of our sister publications.

Take a gander at an article that explains the neighborhood's international roots firmly planted and branching out to this day.

You probably can't get enough of Contemporary Media companionship. If you don't visit us in Binghampton, you'll find some 'sensi-ble' Memphis Flyer folk in Overton Park passing out some good schwag at the first ever Hempfest. I mean, if you're into that kind of thing. Just saying.

× Expand Booksigning by James B. Jones, Jr., Barnes and Noble

Barnes & Noble Wolfchase Galleria, 2774 N. Germantown Parkway

Sat., April 20, 11 a.m.

Some notable days in April include the invention of the dollar sign by Oliver Pollack in 1778. Twinkies hit the market in 1930. The first twinkies were banana-filled. The first modern Olympic games opens in Athens, Greece in 1896. French explorer LaSalle reaches the Mississippi river in 1691. Lots and lots of fun stuff happened in April. Some notably not so fun stuff too. But let's focus on the positive.

Having said that, April 20th is Volunteer Recognition Day. And James B. Jones, Jr. has written a book about the Volunteer State and some lost episodes of Tennessee's past.

Maybe volunteer to take a friend to the book signing and give yourself a big pat on the back.

× Expand Photo by Flickr user Petful Easter Sunday Fundays There's something for everybunny this holiday weekend.

Autozone Park, 200 Union

Sun., Apr. 21, 2:05 p.m. (gates open at 1 p.m.)

Did you know that 59 percent of folks who eat a chocolate bunny start with the ears? I don't know where the 31 percent start, but I know where you can start your Easter fun.

Purchase a Club Level specialty ticket that includes a pregame brunch in the Home Plate Club and catch on the field. Enjoy bottomless mimosas, pecan deviled eggs, BBQ chicken breast, Belgian waffles with chocolate, strawberry, and caramel toppings, chocolate covered strawberries, and other delectables.

All kids 12 and under get a free ice cream treat upon entering, courtesy of Prairie Farms Dairy. Stick around after the game and go on the field for a special Easter candy drop from a helicopter. Come early even if you don’t join the Easter Brunch. Members of the Redbirds are scheduled to sign autographs on the concourse before the game.

For more hare-raising Easter fun check our holiday calendar.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.