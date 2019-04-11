Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: April 12th-14th

× Expand Photo by Flickr user Noah Dibley Southern Literary Festival, Christian Brothers University

Christian Brothers University, 650 E. Parkway S.

April 11-13

This festival dedicated to Southern literature was founded in 1937. There are guest speakers, readings, and Q&As. Author Chris Offutt is the keynote speaker.

Cary Holladay will talk about her new book. Read about here.

Can't get enough literature this weekend? Check out Bookstock on Saturday at Benjamin Hooks Library. This year has a bicentenial theme.

× Expand Photo courtesy of New Ballet Ensemble Springloaded by New Ballet Ensemble

Germantown Performing Arts Center, 1801 Exeter

Fri., April 12, 7 p.m. and Sun., April 14, 2:30 p.m.

New Ballet Ensemble presents this collection of works including Samuel Barber’s Knoxville: Summer of 1915, Dances in the Canebrakes by Florence Price, and Noelia Garcia Carmona's Dones, Mujeres, Women, a Spanish Ballet in three movements.

In addition, Giselle, presented by Ballet Memphis, will be performed at The Halloran Centre on Saturday and Sunday. The story is of a peasant girl who descends into madness and dies of a broken heart after learning that her beloved, Albrecht, is betrothed to someone else.

× Expand Photo by Flickr user Patchattack Paws 4 A Cause, Shops of Saddle Creak Support, adopt, and have fun with dogs.

Shops of Saddle Creek, Poplar and West Farmington Rd.

Sat., April 13, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

It’s a celebration of all things dog! A massive pet adoption event featuring a myriad of Midsouth rescue agencies plus lots of activities to enjoy with the dogs you already have including games, demonstrations, pet artists’ market, puppy treats, food-trucks for their peeps, and Celebrity Pet Wash. Saddle Creek's day of puppy pandemonium continues as many shops at Saddle Creek North, 7615 West Farmington between Poplar and Germantown Road, will be donating a portion of their sales to local animal rescue organizations. Rain or shine, you’ll want to be there. The indoor covered spaces will keep you comfortable while at play. Come visit the Memphis magazine booth for free goodies and bicentennial subscription offers.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Southern Hotwing Festival Southern Hotwing Festival Wings anyone?

Tiger Lane, 335 South Hollywood

Sun., April 14, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Wing it during the 17th annual celebration of the chicken hot wing, the drummie, and everything in between. Organized by nonprofit Wings Over Memphis this finger licking festival benefits Ronald McDonald House Charities of Memphis. Tickets include three "wing bucks," which enable ticket holders to sample three wings at the festival.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Memphis Jazz Workshop The Memphis Jazz Workshop, Court Square

Court Square, N. Main and Court

Sun., April 14, 6-8 p.m.

This fun family-friendly Jazz concert features The Memphis Jazz Workshop. Feel free to bring your lawn chairs and picnic blankets. Look for other artists on the second Sunday (except June) through October.

Shout Outs:

Memphis Fashion Week 2019 because it's fashionable.

Midtown Opera Festival because it's dramatic.

Dixon Garden Fair, Memphis Botanic Garden Spring Plant Sale, and CMOM Eggstravaganza because it's Spring.

Goner Records Record Ride for Record Store Day 2019 because it's cool daddy, and you know it!

V & E Artwalk because it's your neighborhood.

Lucero Family Block Party because they're family.

Beale Street Wine Race because there is spillage.

52nd Annual Kite Day because it's relaxing.

Juke Joint Festival because twang's your thang.

Run-2-3-Pour because Meddlesome Brewery was Memphis Flyer's Beer Bracket winner.

And fabulous Art Openings because you're fancy like that.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.