Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: November 16th-18th

Transcribe and Taste, Crosstown Concourse 18th Century food tasting.

Crosstown Concourse, N. Cleveland at North Parkway

Fri., Nov. 16, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

With Thanksgiving only a week away, I am sure you are getting ready to enjoy German puffs, mince pies, gengerbread, and pippen tarts. That wasn’t on your menu? Well, it can be.

Join Christian Brothers University students from Dr. Juliette Paul’s “Restoration and 18th Century” English course, in conjunction with the Folger Shakespeare Library in Washington, DC, for a “transcribathon.”

Participants will have the opportunity to transcribe and apply XML tags to images of one-of-a-kind, handwritten recipe books from 18th century England, while sampling delicious food inspired by the very recipes contained within the manuscripts and prepared onsite in Crosstown kitchens at CBU and Church Health.

After being transcribed, the manuscripts will then be published online as an open access document that can be used by researchers and individuals alike. Participants do not need detailed knowledge in digital transcription (although that’s welcome too), since the hard work will be accomplished with an easy-to-use online transcription platform. Just bring your laptop—or a friend with one.

Photo courtesy of Memphis College of Art 68th Annual MCA Holiday Bazaar Be prepared for a big haul from Holiday shopping benefitting Memphis College of Art.

1930 Poplar

Fri., Nov. 16, 5-10 p.m. and Sat., Nov. 17, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

MCA will host a Preview & Purchase Party from 5-10 p.m. for its 68th Annual Holiday Bazaar & Fund-raiser. Get first dibs on all artwork and gifts from over 100 artists.

I can’t imagine, but if for some reason you can’t find that perfect gift, trek on over to Memphis Potters' Guild Holiday Show and Sale at a new location, St. Anne Catholic School, 670 S. Highland. There you will find work by local artists in porcelain, stoneware, and earthenware encompassing a broad spectrum of ceramic objects.

Holiday Kick-Off, Saddle Creek All aboard for special holiday screening, food trucks, shopping, Santa, and more.

The Shops of Saddle Creek, Poplar at W Farmington

Fri., Nov. 16, 6-9 p.m.

Watch The Polar Express in your jammies. Santa won’t mind as he ushers in the shopping season at Saddle Creek with festivities benefiting Make-A-Wish Foundation. Then on Saturday the jolly old soul choppers over to the Pink Palace Museum lawn to formally open the annual Enchanted Forest Festival of Trees, a fund-raiser for Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. Be sure to check out other holiday events here.

Photo by Brad Starnes Bigfoot Festival, Memphis Mae Brewing Brad Starnes wears his Bigfoot best, a t-shirt from last years inaugural festival.

Memphis Made Brewing Company, 768 S. Cooper, Memphis Midtown

Sat., Nov. 17, 5 p.m.

Calling all fans of the most famous cryptozoological creature. A festival now in its second year, hosted by the Memphis Flyer's own Toby Sells.

You’ll want to jump in with both big feet.

Photo courtesy of Playhouse on the Square Speakeasy 49th Birthday Celebration

Playhouse on the Square, 66 S. Cooper

Sat., Nov. 17, 6 p.m.

For many, the annual tradition of seeing Peter Pan during the holidays begins this Friday, opening night. But there is only one night to celebrate 49 years of Playhouse productions in a Prohibition-era style cabaret with cocktails, games, and more.

Bring your best fella or doll while the giggle water flows.

For a full list of what's happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events.