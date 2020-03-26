Five Things To Do (From Home) This Weekend in Memphis: March 27th-29th

× Expand Photo by Jamie Harmon "03/20/20 Quarantine Portraits," by Jamie Harmon Photo by Jamie Harmon. (Do we recognize our own Jesse Davis, with Sydnie Hammer?)

I don’t want to seem overly dramatic, but when it comes to documenting the Covid-19 quarantine, Jamie Harmon nailed it.

Maybe you know Harmon, maybe you don’t. He was one of the first artists profiled in this magazine's "Mind's Eye" series of great local photographers. Chances are you have at least one photo from his Amurica photo booth hanging on your wall or refrigerator. For years now, the roving photo booth, in the form of a vintage camper filled with the most bizarre photo accessories, has been a staple at Memphis events. Harmon has done portraits over the years — many surreal — but nothing like this collection from his exhibition of online photos of people in quarantine.

You’ll instantly recognize at least one familiar face in the photos. If you don’t, here’s the really nifty part, you still have an opportunity. In fact, it could be you. Harmon is inviting the public to put in a formal request to be documented. To make it easy, I’ve put a link in the header. It will take you straight to his online exhibition, the request form, and a few ways to contribute financially to his endeavors.

Speaking of iconic photographs, Memphis Heritage has a really interesting interactive virtual exhibit online now as well.

The "Newman to Now" exhibition features historical photos by Don Newman linked to a map where the photos were originally taken. When you click on the map a whole new world opens with architectural information, photos of the site now, and interesting preservation tidbits that will lead you down a rabbit hole of nearly endless stats and facts.

It might even be time to become a member of Memphis Heritage after your journey from Newman to Now.

Talk about art imitating life. The Decameron is an influential book written by Giovanni Boccaccio in the mid-fourteenth century inspired by his own flight from Florence and survival during the bubonic plague. His book is framed by ten women and men who self-quarantine during the outbreak for two weeks. Eerily familiar, is it not?

Each person in the group of ten tells a story every night based on a particular theme of Love. They skip cleaning days and holy days, so they come out with 100 stories. Ten people, each with ten stories.

This project by Tennessee Shakespeare Company is based on the premise of the fourteenth-century quarantine and the work produced from it. TSC actors, Monday through Friday at 10:15 a.m., will announce a theme noting literary/artistic events on that date in history. One or more pieces will be read in relationship to the theme. And finally, a Shakespeare speech will be given that joins the theme.

Please enjoy your front-row seat as you join them live on Facebook. Past videos will live on the page so that you don’t miss a performance.

Learn, discover, and create at home making it fun and easy to stay in place. The Pink Palace Museum is offering entertaining and educating programming to keep your mind sharp and spirits up. More things to do at home will be added in the coming days.

Kids of all ages can learn about physics, science, nature, and more with experiments you can do at home. Fans of the Museum will enjoy Curator's Choice, a selection of the curator's favorite artifacts, specimens, and more with information about them.

Enjoy the documentary movie, America's Musical Journey, via a free streaming link. Many scenes were shot in Downtown Memphis, on Beale Street and at the Arcade Restaurant.

Looking to the sky, also enjoy the free streaming of The Sun, Our Living Star planetarium show. Discover the secrets of our star in this planetarium show and experience never-before-seen images of the Sun’s violent surface.

Check back often for more shows, coloring books, educational activities, podcasts, and other fun stuff.

Don't forget to virtually visit the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art for the Virtual Chalkfest. You can win prizes. #Chalkfest2020

If you are unable to go to the theater, the theater will come to you. Playhouse on the Square is very serious about your entertainment — and bringing the magic to you. As such, the creative minds of local thespians have found a way to stay connected and keep you enthralled while you're spending time at home. Join the troupe online at Facebook live for a three-part mini-series of Story Time in Neverland.

Peter reads J.M. Barrie's classic play in three parts starting Sunday at 2 p.m. and teaches choreography to his favorite song, "I Won't Grow Up." It’s the perfect activity for both the young and the young at heart.

Well, that was entertaining. Now let’s talk about health. It’s important to stay healthy — mentally and physically — during this challenging time. The Salvation Amy Kroc Center wants to help. Whether you are a member or not, classes will be offered free and online. From mediation and yoga to Bootcamp and kickboxing, find the right class for you.

Put down those cookies, hop into some gym shorts, and work it.

For a full list of what's happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events.