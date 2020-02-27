Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: February 28th-March 1st

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mid-South Black Film Festival Mid-South Black Film Festival Special guest C. Sade Turnipseed will be giving the opening commentary at the Red Carpet Awards Show on March 1st for this inaugural festival featuring black films, workshops, panels and more.

Various locations, see website for more information

Through March 1

This inaugural film festival, in partnership with the Global Black Film Consortium, is the perfect finale for Black History Month. Not only does it cultivate, enhance, and develop black excellence in the film industry, one of the organizers is Jasmine Garner, who is a team member of our fine family of publications. Take this opportunity to meet Garner and participate in interactive workshops, contests, and local and global emerging talent and films.

Learn more about the plans and heart behind the Global Black Film Consortium, how to become a member, and the stats behind the importance of giving African-Americans in Hollywood’s film industry an equal playing field.

The festival’s website features a wide range of events and films, including Sunday’s Red Carpet Awards Show. C. Sade Turnipseed will give the opening commentary. Turnipseed is a historian, community outreach specialist, and the long-time host and producer of Delta Renaissance. the number one rated talk show in the Mississippi Delta.

We’ll see you on the red carpet.

× Expand Lenten Preaching Series and Waffle Shop, Calvary Episcopal Church

Calvary Episcopal Church, 102 N. Second

February 27-April 3

Waffle Shop: Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Lenten Preaching Series: Tuesday-Friday, 12:05-12:40 p.m.

Lent After Dark: Wednesdays, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Faith waffling? No worries. It’s time to feed your heart and soul with inspiring preachers and speakers from near and far. Then feed your belly with waffles, tomato aspic, and fish pudding at Calvary Episcopal Church. All proceeds from the Waffle Shop support outreach ministries across the city of Memphis. Don’t you feel better already?

If waffles and simply feeling good aren’t your thing, perhaps Sunday is better spent at the Unofficial Memphis Krispy Kreme Run. You read that right. Burn some calories with a 2.5-mile run to a Krispy Kreme station where there will be a dozen doughnuts waiting for you. Eat a dozen doughnuts and then run 2.5 miles back to the starting point — in under one hour. Earning your breakfast is all for a good cause. All proceeds will be donated to Breakaway Running.

Nestled between your fish pudding Friday lunch and your Krispy Sunday breakfast is a Friday night smashing good time at Vive Le Smash benefiting Memphis Brooks Museum of Art. Enter the epicenter of tres chic mystique in honor of the smashed grape. Expect the unexpected during this nocturnal ballet featuring food, craft cocktails, wine, and silent auction.

On Saturday, February 29th, Toby Sells of the Memphis Flyer has something special to celebrate on Leap Year Day: Beer Bracket Championship final round. The Beer Bracket Challenge comes around every year. This year, take a leap of faith on Leap Year Day and make your beer preference known in the final round. Register and vote now for your favorite local ale. The winner will be announced on March 5th at Young Avenue Deli.

Happy Leap Year!

× Expand Photo by Deen van Meer Disney's Aladdin, The Orpheum Disney Theatrical Productions under the direction of Thomas Schumacher presents Aladdin, the US tour, music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, book and additional lyrics by Chad Beguelin, starring Jonah Ho' Okano (Aladdin), Kaena Kekoa (Jasmine), Zach Bencal (Babkak), Colt Prattes (Kassim), Ben Chavez (Omar) and Korie Lee Blossey (Genie) directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw

The Orpheum, 203 S. Main

Friday, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, 2 and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Continues through March 8

Wishes do come true if you’ve been wishing for a musical production filled with unforgettable beauty, magic, comedy, and breathtaking spectacle. This touring Broadway musical is a new production, based on the 1992 Disney animated film of the same name, resurrecting three songs written for the film but not used and adding four new songs.

Take a trip with Genie to the middle-eastern city of Agrabah where magic and love overcomes all obstacles.

× Expand Memphis Parent Camp Expo Choose the right area camp for your child to learn, play, and grow. Note the new location this year—Memphis Pink Palace Museum.

Memphis Pink Palace Museum, 3050 Central

Saturday, February 29, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Summer camp was the highlight of my childhood. Many ladies who grew up in the Mid-South as a Girl Scout will remember Kamp Kiwani in Middleton, Tennessee. Girls slid down Soapstone Falls, got dirty playing in the Gullies, learned to canoe, and participated in team-building exercises. I still cherish friendships from camp and have letters written by my pre-teen self to my family (presumably to keep us from getting homesick) and from my family. Getting a letter from a family member at camp was a big production.

Things have changed in the last 40 years. There are so many camps to choose from that our sister publication, Memphis Parent, wants to help you choose one that will create memories for your child that will last a lifetime.

Come to Camp Expo 2020 at the Pink Palace Museum (a new location this year) and find a custom camp for your child, grandchild, or any special child in your life. This event showcases 40+ camps and schools and their spring, summer, and fall camps and extra-curricular activities. Meet face-to-face with camp staff, see informational videos, and pick up take-home materials.

At this year's Camp Expo you can register to win a prize pack that includes a two-night stay at Gaylord Opryland Hotel in Nashville, with complimentary one-day admission for a family of four to the Soundwaves Water Park.

Don’t forget, Memphis Parent also has open nominations for Family Choice Awards through March 6th. Nominate your favorite family-friendly services and businesses in the Mid-South — many of which will be at the Expo. Vote online and look for the results in April.

Memphis Parent also has a platform to nominate an outstanding teacher. If there is an educator who makes a difference in your child’s life, let them know by nominating them for an Outstanding Teacher Award. When a student does well, they should be rewarded. When a teacher does well, they should be recognized. Memphis Parent gives you the perfect opportunity to let an outstanding teacher know that you and your child appreciate them.

× Expand Madonna Learning Center Red Carpet Gala. Hilton Memphis The Center celebrates 50 years.

Memphis Hilton, 939 Ridge Lake

Saturday, February 29, 7 p.m.

Madonna Learning Center has a special place in the hearts of many throughout the Mid-South. Help celebrate the half-century mark for this special organization that has helped children and young adults with disabilities to achieve goals and become more independent.

Approximately 75 children and young adults ages 4 to 30+ years old are annually enrolled in the school and adult program serving several types of disabilities, including Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, autism, rare genetic disorders, and seizure disorders. Educational services are individualized to maximize strengths and address challenges for a unique approach.

The Center is committed to the belief that children and young adults, regardless of their disability, can succeed and build vital academic, social, and work-related foundations to live independently and be valuable contributors to their community.

As the aunt of one beautiful student, I’ve seen the results of this organization. I hope to see you there celebrating all the students, staff, and the miraculous results of this wonderful organization which is such a blessing for our community.

Have fun, eat, drink, dance, and bid on fabulous auction items — including a special media bundle from Memphis magazine.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.