Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: February 22nd-24th

Minglewood Hall, 1555 Madison

Sun., Feb. 24, 7 p.m.

Maybe Outlaw music is your thing. Maybe it's not. You've got to admit it sounds pretty interesting. Maybe this will put it in perspective. Ameripolitan Music is a new music genre influenced by Honky Tonk, Rockabilly, Western Swing, and Outlaw music. It's four days at six venues. Check it out, outlaws.

Madonna Learning Center Gala

Memphis Hilton, 939 Ridge Lake

Sat., Feb. 23, 7-11:30 p.m.

Full disclosure. This weekend is my birthday and my truly wonderful niece, Lilly, has planned a show and dinner with hundreds of her closest friends and allies at Madonna Learning Center. Well, maybe it's not for my birthday—that's just what I'm telling myself—although it is a birthday of sorts. Madonna Learning Center turns 50 this year. I don't mind sharing my birthday weekend with such a wonderful institution—and my amazing niece. You're invited too. Get your ticket or bid on online items benefiting Madonna Learning Center.

Artist Market, Slave Haven

Slave Haven Underground Railroad Museum, 826 North Second Street

Sat., Feb. 23, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

The whole month long the Burkle Estate has been celebrating Black History Month. I hope you were able to make some of their previous events. If not, I have it on good authority that this weekend's Artists Market—and closing event for this celebratory month—will happen rain or shine. Go down and support the arts and while you're at it take a tour. It's a most unusual place in the oldest part of Memphis.

Opening Lecture: "Eye to Eye: A New Look at the Dixon Collection"

The Dixon Gallery & Gardens, 4339 Park

Sun., Feb. 24, 2 p.m.

This might be just the weekend to visit The Dixon. Speakers Martha R. Robinson and Julie Pierotti will discuss the works and themes in an opening lecture for, "Eye to Eye: A New Look at the Dixon Collection." An exhibition of select works from the Dixon’s collection shown in a new light. The works will be organized by theme, highlighting some of the major ideas that influenced the art produced in Europe and the United States in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Memphis Garden Gala Après Ski Dinner, Memphis Zoo Teton Trek

Memphis Zoo, 2000 Prentiss Place in Overton Park

Sat., Feb. 23, 6 p.m.

You'll enjoy this seated dinner benefiting Big Green Memphis. It features a menu by renowned local chefs, with cocktails, a slope-style live auction, and a silent disco afterparty powered by Silent Events.

Just in case you can't get enough of the chill, wake up early on Saturday and head to Overton Park for the Frosty 5K: 21st Annual Memphis Civitav Run dedicated to supporting children and adults with special needs.

The Oslo Diaries, Memphis Jewish Community Center

Memphis Jewish Community Center, 6560 Poplar

Sun., Feb. 24, 1 p.m.

You know what time of year it is. It's time for the Morris and Mollye Fogelman International Jewish Film Festival. Stop by the center on Sunday for a showing of The Oslo Diaries. Set in 1992 about a small group of Israelis and Palestinians who met in Oslo--secretly and against the law. The meetings that changed the Middle East forever were never officially sanctioned and were chronicled only by the negotiators' diaries.

For a full list of what's happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events.