Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: February 8th-10th

× Expand Photo courtesy of L Ross Gallery L Ross Gallery Grand Reopening Meet the new owner and enjoy work like "Under a New Moon" by Laurel Lukaszewski

L Ross Gallery, 5040 Sanderlin

When: Fri., Feb. 8, 6-9 p.m.

“I was honored when Linda invited me to take over the gallery. I look forward to continuing the gallery’s well‐regarded legacy while also incorporating some of my own vision and touch. It has been wonderful how the Memphis art community has celebrated the continuation of L Ross Gallery.” —Laurie Brown, new owner of L Ross Gallery

After the retirement of original gallery owner Linda Ross, new owner Laurie Brown is excited to reopen the gallery with this celebration exhibition featuring works by Matthew Hasty, Lisa Jennings, Chuck Johnson, Jeanne Seagle, Niles Wallace, Lisa Weiss, and Peter Wright.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Child Advocacy Center Works of Heart, Memphis College of Art

Memphis College of Art, 1930 Poplar

Sat., Feb. 9, 7-10 p.m.

Bid on over 100 heart-themed works by leading regional artists, including Carroll Todd, Nancy Cheairs, Dolph Smith, Maritza Davila, NJ Woods, Leandra Urrutia, Suzanne Landers, Brooke Sarden, Quantavious “Toonky” Worship, and Bill Huettel. General admission includes complimentary beer, wine, and appetizers.

Speaking of works of heart, be sure to visit the “Film2Fiber” installation by Judith Dierkes in Gallery C of the Art Museum of University of Memphis. The show runs through March 1st in conjunction with the 36th Annual Juried Student Exhibition.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Stax Museum Staxtacular 2019, Stax Museum

Stax Museum of American Soul Music, 926 E. McLemore

Fri., Feb. 8, 7-11 p.m.

Loosen up your Soul Finger and enjoy live music provided by the Stax Music Academy and the world famous Bar-Kays. Delight your taste buds with southern cuisine, special craft beer, and snazzy cocktails. Purchase exclusive items from the silent and online auction with complimentary valet parking for all guests at the iconic Stax Museum of American Soul Music.

× Expand The Heights, Su Casa Ministries

Su Casa Ministries, 1302 N. Graham

Fri., Feb. 8, 7-9 p.m.

We all know that February is Black History Month with St. Valentine's Day settled snug in middle. This week you will have an opportunity to enjoy many Memphis events celebrating Black History and love.

You might not be aware of this free performance and community potluck that will celebrate a shared love for an incredibly multicultural community.

Written by Rory Hatchel, Kingsbury High School English Teacher and a resident of The Heights, this performance is an artistic representation of families’ stories, needs, and dreams of a beautiful, historic Memphis neighborhood. A community potluck will be part of the experience and attendees are encouraged to bring a dish representative of their culture. The first 80 attendees will receive a free popsicle from La Michoacana, a restaurant located in the The Heights.

And feel free to show some love to those shining a spotlight on this neighborhood: Yancy Villa-Calvo, Theatre Memphis, Latino Memphis, Memphis 3.0, Tennessee Arts Commission, ArtsMemphis, the UrbanArts Commission, Su Casa Ministries, Street Ministries, The Heights CDC, and La MIchoacana.

× Expand Photo courtesy of WKNO WKNO's Appraisal Extravaganza

Memphis Botanic Garden, 750 Cherry

Sun., Feb. 10, 9-11:30 a.m. & 1-4 p.m.

I went to Joe’s Fried Chicken the other night to exchange a late Christmas present with a friend. Toward the end of the meal, Joe—the man—came to our table and sat with us. We were all getting along swimmingly until I said something about living alone.

And Joe came back with, “And so, how many cats do you have?”

Those of you who know me, know. I’m not going to embarrass myself publicly. But when I saw that WKNO was having an Appraisal Extravaganza, I mentally took note of all the precious and old ceramics and glassware that I have collected over the years. I thought about all the glorious finds at thrift stores, estate sales, and sometimes during curb shopping exhibitions. And then I bemoaned the fact that I choose to collect breakables with a house full of cats. My cats, lovingly rescued from the streets and cared for, have taken great joy in knocking my most cherished collectables off the buffet, counters, side tables, and dressers to a crashing death.

It’s the price I pay for not collecting quilts, coins, ironwork, or other non-breakable items. But if you’ve got anything laying around the house that Memaw gave you, this might be your chance to find out just how much it’s worth. And if you need something broken, I can lend you a cat.

For a full list of what's happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag.