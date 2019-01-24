Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: January 25th-27th

× Expand Photo courtesy of Generation Blues International Blues Challenge, Beale Street Benefiting Generation Blues. Saturady IBC wrap-up at South Main Sounds,550 S. Main.

Blues City Cafe, 138 Beale

Thu., Jan. 24, 5-10:30 p.m. and Fri., Jan. 25, 5-10:30 p.m.

Got the Blues? Embrace it at International Blues Challenge benefitng Generation Blues on Beale Street. On Saturday, after the finals are over at the Orpheum, South Main Sounds will wrap up IBC week with performances by Teodoro Alvarez, Chris Matula, Eric Hughes, Olga, Timo Arthur, and Paul Nunis sharing original songs.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Agricenter International Chocolate Fantasy, Agricenter International Benefiting National Kidney Foundation

Agricenter International, 7777 Walnut Grove

Sat., Jan. 26, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Come and taste Memphis’ best chocolate desserts, candies, cookies, ice cream, pastries, and other chocolate treats at the 32nd Annual Chocolate Fantasy. There will be mouth-watering chocolate from Dinstuhl’s Fine Candies, So Nuts and Confections, The Mighty Olive, Small Cakes-Bartlett, Smoothie King, Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies, Sweet Potato Baby, Twinique Cakes, Krispy Kreme, J Brooks Coffee Roasters, Lilee’s Gourmet Bakery, Donna’s Kettle Corn, MemFizz, K-3 Studio Café, Quintessential Sweets, Good Scoops, and many others. In addition—music, entertainment, live auction, and games can be enjoyed at this benefit for the National Kidney Foundation.

Other fun stuff in East Memphis this weekend includes Incognito! Art Soiree and Silent Auction on Friday at Memphis Botanic Garden, Dorrance Dance on Saturday at Germantown Performing Arts Center, or the Comedy of Lucas Bohn on Sunday at Buckman Art Center.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Woodruff-Fontaine House The Mesmerist, Woodruff-Fontaine House

Woodruff-Fontaine House, 680 Adams

Sat., Jan. 26, 7-8:30 p.m.

The 19th century was full of magic and magicians, and time traveler Jeffrey Day will perform rarely seen magic from the golden age of magic in the Victorian ballroom.

× Expand Dr. Shirley Raines book signing, Novel. Memphis

Novel, 387 Perkins Ext.

Sat., Jan. 26, 2 p.m.

Author and former president of the University of Memphis discusses and signs, An Uncommon Journey. From a humble farm in Tennessee, Dr. Shirley Raines became not only the President of the University of Memphis, but the first woman president of that institution. A must-read for people, especially women, considering or pursuing a leadership role in education or related fields. And an enjoyable read for the rest.

× Expand F. Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald Southern Literary Salon: “Boats Against the Current”

Memphis Hunt & Polo Club, 650 S. Shady Grove

Sun., Jan. 27, 12-3 p.m.

Tennessee Shakespeare Company presents its celebration of F. Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald, the authors and creative and social figures of the Jazz Age. Enjoy an elegant brunch, thought-provoking conversation, and readings from the Fitzgeralds' novels, short stories, and letters.

× Expand IMB CEO of the Year Awards

Memphis Botanic Garden, 750 Cherry

Fri, Jan. 25, 7:30 a.m.

Last years honorees are pictured above. Perhaps you recognize the faces of our 2018 CEOs, Karl Schledwitz of Monogram Food Solutions, Kim Heathcott of Clarion Security, Daniel Weickenand of Orion Federal Credit Union, and Jennifer Kruchten of Travelennium.

Come mix, mingle, network, and enjoy breakfast with the 2019 CEOs, Jonathan and Jarrett Logan ofCastle Black Construction, Nathan Bicks of Burch Porter & Johnson, PLLC, Jack Soden of Elvis Presley Enterprises, and Meri Armour of Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

Time is running out—Purchase your ticket here.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.