Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: August 10th-12th

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Orpheum Theatre Elvis Ultimate Gospel, Halloran Centre Graceland hosts Elvis Week events while Downtown, Midtown, and other areas of Memphis rock their own tributes to The King.

Graceland, 3717 Elvis Presley

Aug. 9-13

August means one thing in Memphis—Elvis Week. Put on your rhinestone jumpsuit and join the fun. Need some context to TCB? Chris Davis gives you this.

It's now or never.

× Expand Photo courtesy of ANF Architects Opening reception for "Art Conversations," ANF Architects Exhibition of paintings by Catherine Vaughn.

ANF Architects, 1500 Union

Fri., Aug. 10, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Though her first love was music, Catherine Vaughn took art classes while attending Marion High School and absolutely loved them. Having lived in Clarkedale, Arkansas most of her life, inspiration was found in the farmer’s field and the clouds that passed over. Her awe of nature as the crops and seasons change inspired her to convey these emotions in her work. She took this desire to Memphis College of Art and received a Bachelors of Fine Art/Graphic Design. Painting was put on the back burner while studying 2-d and 3-d design, illustration, printmaking, papermaking, and other processes. Finally, after graduation, Vaughn was drawn back to her first love—painting.

She wants to share her “love for the beauty around me. Looking at my work, I hope you will see what I see.”

Sounds like the start of great “Art Conversations.”

× Expand Photo courtesy of Playhouse On the Square Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Playhouse On the Square Monty Navarro (Ryne Nardecchia), the black sheep of the D’Ysquith family decides to eliminate heirs standing in the way of family fortune.

Playhouse on the Square, 66 S. Cooper

Thursdays-Saturdays, 8 p.m. and Sundays, 2 p.m. Continues through Sept. 2

Based on the novel Israel Rank by Roy Horniman, this performance tells the story of Monty Navarro, the black sheep of the D’Ysquith family. When he finds out he is ninth in line to inherit a dukedom, he decides to eliminate the other eight heirs standing in his way. All the while, Monty has to juggle his mistress (she’s after more than just love), his fiancée (she’s his cousin but who’s keeping track?), and the constant threat of landing behind bars

Making their debuts on the Playhouse on the Square stage are guest artists, Ryne Nardecchia and Adam Cates. Nardecchia joins Playhouse fresh off the national tour. While Cates will direct and choreograph after mounting the first national tour as associate choreographer.

Joining Nardecchia onstage as Miss Marietta Shingle, is Lorraine Cotton. Resident Company Member, Brooke Papritz plays Monty’s mistress, Sibella Howard. While Resident Company Member Michael Gravois portrays the entire D’Ysquith family.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Tony Kail "Lucky Hearts Cosmetics and Memphis Hoodoo History" Authors Jack Montgomery and Tony Kail look at the role that the company played in providing materials that kept the culture of African-American folk healing flourishing in Memphis and the Mid-South.

Lucky Heart Cosmetics, 939 Dr. M.L.K. Jr.

Sat., Aug. 11, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Authors Jack Montgomery and Tony Kail look at the role that the company played in providing materials that kept the culture of African-American folk healing flourishing in Memphis and the Mid-South.

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Geoffrey and Elaine Meece Booksigning by Geoffrey and Elaine Meece, Novel. A WWII tale of survival based on the true story of Ressa and Geneva Jenkins of Tennessee. × 2 of 3 Expand Booksigning by Geoffrey and Elaine Meece, Novel. A WWII tale of survival based on the true story of Ressa and Geneva Jenkins of Tennessee. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Veterans Museum Wings Over Halls Airshow, Veterans Museum WWII history and parade of aircraft. Prev Next

Novel, 387 Perkins Ext.

Sun., Aug. 12, 2 p.m.

A surprise military strike on December 7, 1941 by the Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service against the United States at Pearl Harbor led to the United States' entry into World War II. On August 15, 1945 Japan ceased fighting in World War II. On September 2, 1945, Japan formally surrendered. This cease-fire is celebrated as V-J Day (Victory over Japan).

Before the tragedy at Pearl Harbor, in August of 1941, two sisters from Sevierville, Tennessee arrive in the Philippines to work as nurses in the WWII Angels of Bataan program. At the Sternberg Hospital in Manila, life in this tropical paradise is everything they had hoped for, until the Japanese bomb Pearl Harbor. Geneva and Ressa are caught in the middle of the war and life becomes about survival.

Meet husband and wife authors who took on a project of writing this book for the family from the journals of the Jenkins sisters.

On Saturday, head over to Halls, TN where the annual Wings Over Halls Airshow will feature 30+ “Warbirds” in a festival-like atmosphere that’s fun for the whole family.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.