Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: March 22nd-24th

Whiskey Warmer, Overton Square Step into spring with warm spirits.

Overton Square, 2101 Madison

Fri., March 22, 6-9 p.m.

This whiskey wonderland bids farewell to winter and welcomes in the warmer weather. Sample whiskeys from around the world, chat with master distillers, and cozy up over some great local food and live music from Graber Grass. Tickets include 15 tastings and access to all areas of the event. Proceeds benefit Volunteer Memphis, so every sip counts.

Memphis Parent Camp Expo, Memphis Botanic Garden Choose a camp that's just right for your child.

Memphis Botanic Garden, 750 Cherry

Sat., March 23, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

From traditional outdoor summer camps to specialized day and overnight camps, peruse plenty of local and area camps for kids aged preschool to 18. Meet face-to-face with camp staff, see informational videos, and pick up take-home materials for planning your spring, summer, and fall kids' camps. Includes complimentary admission to Memphis Botanic Garden and My Big Backyard.

Louisiana State Jubilee's Mardi gras In Memphis Carwfish Boil and ETW5K, Memphis Catholic High School

Memphis Catholic High School, 61 N. McLean

Sat., March 23, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

This annual spring event features a 5K and fun run for the kids, live music by the Risky Whiskey boys, bouncy castles, face painting, crawfish boil, and gumbo cooking contest. And don’t worry, you won’t miss a thing—March Madness will be on the big screen in VIP tent.

Palladio Garden Horticultural Center Grand Opening Celebration Is your garden sprung for spring? Celebrate and get the information you need to garden.

Palladio Garden, 2231 Central

Sat., March 23, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Stop by Palladio's grand opening this Saturday. It starts with a yoga in the garden class. Mike Larivee will be giving a talk on native plants. Members of the Side Street Steppers will be playing live music. Our green thumb botanical scribe here at Memphis magazine who writes “Garden Variety,” John A. Jennings, will be giving a talk—“30 Favorite Plants for Memphis.” Rodney Nash will be providing live acoustical music later in the celebration and there will be a children's planting station where every child gets to pot up a free flower. Also look out for discounts and giveaways that will get your garden growing.

History Lecture by Guy Weaver, Mallory-Neely House

Mallory-Neely House Museum, 652 Adams

Sun., March 24, 4 p.m.

According to my research (a quick glance at the Weather Channel website), Sunday is supposed to rain. I thought I would take that into consideration and suggest something fun, interesting, and indoors for Sunday.

The Mallory-Neely House is hosting a year-long series of talks celebrating 200 years of downtown Memphis history. March’s program is with Guy Weaver presenting "Underground Memphis: Downtown Archaeology.” The house will be open an hour before and after lecture.

