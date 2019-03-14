Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: March 15th-17th

× Expand Canvases Art Auction, Crosstown Arts Benefiting Mid South Sober Living.

Crosstown Arts at The Concourse, 1350 Concourse Ave., Suite 280

Fri., March 15, 6-9 p.m.

The 8th annual fundraising art event returns featuring live and silent auctions offering a chance to bid on paintings, prints, and photographs. Mac Edwards and Pam Branham will provide artful hors d'oeuvres, and sparkling beverages. Music will be provided by The Bluff City Backsliders.

The community is invited to this evening of viewing magnificent art, mingling with artists, enjoying food and drink, and participating in a lively auction benefiting Mid South sober Living’s recovery housing program for the newly sober.

× Expand Lenten Preaching Series and Waffle Shop, Calvary Episcopal Church You eat waffles. Dr. Omid Safi preaches. Look for others to share their wisdom during the series.

Calvary Episcopal Church, 102 N. Second

Tue.-Fri., 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Continues through April 12

It's that time of year again for homemade waffles, tomato aspic, chicken salad, and other daily specials. While you are there, might as well hear some words of wisdom. Enjoy speakers and preachers all the way to to Easter. All proceeds support outreach ministries across the city of Memphis.

× Expand Opening reception for Donahue & Rochat, David Lusk Gallery

David Lusk Gallery, 97 Tillman

Fri., March 15, 6-8 p.m.

Donahue sports some basketball blooms while Rochat brings you a transparent envivronment through color, lines, and form.

St. Pawtrick's Day at Lucky's Social Club

× Expand Photo courtesy of Lucky's Social Club Celebrate St. Pawtrick's Day, Lucky's Social Club Pops for for peeps and pups. Hot dogs. Cold brew. Aren't we lucky.

Lucky's Social Club, 730 South Main

Sat., March 16, 12-6 p.m. and Sun., March 17, 12-6 p.m.

Pup in for a soft opening event to celebrate St Pawtrick's Day. The park is for pups with perks and will open May 1st. In the meantime, meet the staff, see the park, and let them know what you want to see at your new favorite dog park. Join the design and planning process via community charette, meet adoptable pups, enjoy live music, food trucks, and local beer. All dogs and people are welcome, but dogs must be on a leash.

While you're downtown and feeling lucky, maybe get a gander at the Beale Street Merchants Association 46th annual Silky O'Sullivans St. Patrick's Day parade.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Elmwood Cemetery The Emerald Isle of Elmwood Take a tour to learn about the Irish (and Scots) who reside in Elmwood Cemetery.

Elmwood Cemetery, 824 S. Dudley

Sun., March 17, 2 p.m.

A unique treat in recognition of St. Patrick's Day featuring delicious Irish-themed treats, beer, wine, and other beverages. A 45 minute seated presentation will introduce the Irish and the Scots who rest at Elmwood and their fascinating lives. Stories of influence, success, good old pluck, a wee bit of luck will be told.

For a full list of what's happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.