Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: March 15th-17th

Canvases Art Auction
Canvases Art Auction, Crosstown Arts
Benefiting Mid South Sober Living.
Crosstown Arts at The Concourse, 1350 Concourse Ave., Suite 280
Fri., March 15, 6-9 p.m.
The 8th annual fundraising art event returns featuring live and silent auctions offering a chance to bid on paintings, prints, and photographs. Mac Edwards and Pam Branham will provide artful hors d'oeuvres, and sparkling beverages. Music will be provided by The Bluff City Backsliders.
The community is invited to this evening of viewing magnificent art, mingling with artists, enjoying food and drink, and participating in a lively auction benefiting Mid South sober Living’s recovery housing program for the newly sober.
Lenten Preaching Series and Waffle Shop
Lenten Preaching Series and Waffle Shop, Calvary Episcopal Church
You eat waffles. Dr. Omid Safi preaches. Look for others to share their wisdom during the series.
Calvary Episcopal Church, 102 N. Second
Tue.-Fri., 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Continues through April 12
It's that time of year again for homemade waffles, tomato aspic, chicken salad, and other daily specials. While you are there, might as well hear some words of wisdom. Enjoy speakers and preachers all the way to to Easter. All proceeds support outreach ministries across the city of Memphis.
Opening reception for Donahue & Rochat
Opening reception for Donahue & Rochat, David Lusk Gallery
David Lusk Gallery, 97 Tillman
Fri., March 15, 6-8 p.m.
Donahue sports some basketball blooms while Rochat brings you a transparent envivronment through color, lines, and form.
St. Pawtrick's Day at Lucky's Social Club
Photo courtesy of Lucky's Social Club
Celebrate St. Pawtrick's Day, Lucky's Social Club
Pops for for peeps and pups. Hot dogs. Cold brew. Aren't we lucky.
Lucky's Social Club, 730 South Main
Sat., March 16, 12-6 p.m. and Sun., March 17, 12-6 p.m.
Pup in for a soft opening event to celebrate St Pawtrick's Day. The park is for pups with perks and will open May 1st. In the meantime, meet the staff, see the park, and let them know what you want to see at your new favorite dog park. Join the design and planning process via community charette, meet adoptable pups, enjoy live music, food trucks, and local beer. All dogs and people are welcome, but dogs must be on a leash.
While you're downtown and feeling lucky, maybe get a gander at the Beale Street Merchants Association 46th annual Silky O'Sullivans St. Patrick's Day parade.
The Emerald Isle: The Irish (and Scots!) of Elmwood
Photo courtesy of Elmwood Cemetery
The Emerald Isle of Elmwood
Take a tour to learn about the Irish (and Scots) who reside in Elmwood Cemetery.
Elmwood Cemetery, 824 S. Dudley
Sun., March 17, 2 p.m.
A unique treat in recognition of St. Patrick's Day featuring delicious Irish-themed treats, beer, wine, and other beverages. A 45 minute seated presentation will introduce the Irish and the Scots who rest at Elmwood and their fascinating lives. Stories of influence, success, good old pluck, a wee bit of luck will be told.
For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.