Extreme Observer: David Porter

× Expand photograph by Houston Cofield David Porter in his home studio.

Long before DJs spun his original records in the 1960s, radio signals beaming from Memphis flowed and tangled together to form David Porter’s sense of the world. In 1948, when he was just 6 years old, WDIA went on air as the first American radio station programmed for a Black audience.

“I would begin to hear artists like B.B. King, Chuck Berry, Fats Domino, and Mighty Clouds of Joy,” he writes in The Soul Man: Life of Songwriter David Porter, an autobiography published earlier this year. “I remember being astonished after hearing them. I would think to myself, they sound like me. That’s a Black voice, and it’s playing on the radio.” For Porter, “it was the beginning of a fantasy that one day they would have music from me playing on the radio,” and for the first time he thought, “I could have something more and be something more.”

Expand photograph by Houston Cofield

Speaking with me at Crosstown Concourse recently, Porter, who has racked up over 1,700 (!) songwriting and composing credits, revisits those years and emphasizes WDIA’s importance. “That was world-changing for me,” he says.

Beyond simply hearing Black music, young Porter was learning from the station’s Black DJs, like Nat D. Williams, who had been teaching at Booker T. Washington High School since 1930. “The power of WDIA,” he says, “was the fact that many of the on-air personalities were educated. Like Nat D. Williams. And the funny thing is, I don’t believe the people who were doing the hiring at the radio station thought, ‘Well, first I want to hire an educator.’ No, I think that to a great degree, had they known that, I don’t think they would have done it. Because it was preparing people to have a different perspective about who they were and why they were. The self-pride and dignity gave [my generation] the ability to say, ‘We have to make a change.’”

Porter has spent his life in the aftermath of that generational realization.

A sense of the vibrant musical culture he was immersed in, beamed into his consciousness through the radio, wove together with his love of music-making. The church choirboy — he started singing in services at 7 or 8, and “thought I was the star of Sunday morning” — soon found his interests shifting to more secular styles. By 9, he was writing and singing his own songs.

Porter went on to write and compose prolifically; his music has been performed or sampled by artists from Aretha Franklin to Bonnie Raitt, Celine Dion and Drake to ZZ Top and Wu-Tang Clan. The “na-na-na” in Will Smith’s “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It”? That’s a song by the Bar-Kays and Porter. In 2019, when Wu-Tang performed at Mempho Music Festival, Porter was on stage to introduce the group. (Wu-Tang’s hip-hop hit “C.R.E.A.M.” famously samples a Hayes-Porter composition.) “We found a lot of loot [in Memphis music] to help us tell our story,” said Wu-Tang’s the RZA from the stage that night. “Now turn that s--- up: We gotta take them back to their foundations.”

Songs of Family and Friends

Expand Photograph by joel brodsky David Porter in 1969.

When Porter was only 2, his father died from a ruptured appendix. “To this day, I’ve never seen a picture of my father,” he writes. “Most of what I had learned as a little kid, I learned on my own” — or to the extent one can be alone, when surrounded by 11 siblings (eight brothers, three sisters) and a mother.

His mother, Corean Howard Porter, inspired him more than anyone else. Her compassion and faith were at the heart of his own creativity, beginning with his first public performance of something he had written — a song called “Till the End of My Life,” inspired by the never-ending love he felt for his mother and sisters.

Life was tough in the earliest home of his youth on Virginia Avenue, where the family’s shotgun house had no indoor toilet, he told The Bitter Southerner, adding that nowadays, “if the restroom is not all the way on point, I’m not staying at the hotel.” But amid the hardscrabble conditions, he met other gifted young souls.

Picture it: In LeMoyne Gardens and other nearby streets where he lived at various times, his neighborhood friends included William Bell, who “we often saw standing out under the light poles in the early night evenings singing like a bird”; Joe Dukes, who later drummed for Brother Jack McDuff; an older kid named Willie Herenton who taught Porter a few boxing moves; and, most significantly, Maurice White, with whom who Porter bonded in his youngest days on Viriginia Avenue and at Rose Hill Baptist church, and who would remain one of Porter’s closest friends until his death in 2016. White left Memphis after high school graduation and went to Chicago, where he began session work at Chess Records and played with the Ramsey Lewis Trio, before, some years later, founding Earth, Wind & Fire.

By his late teens, Porter came to know and work with musicians in the city’s wider circles, including Beale Street and its environs. Even as he pursued his dreams, though, he and a girl named Willa Ann Dent found they were expecting a child together, and the two were married two months after he finished high school, in 1961. By 1967, they were divorced.

Trying to provide for his children with Willa Ann, he started a job at the Big D Grocery Store on McLemore Avenue in the neighborhood that would become Soulsville. A teenaged stint at a grocery store might not sound like a life-changing chapter, and this one might not have been — but for the fact that across the street was the new Satellite Record Shop, run by Estelle Axton (the “-ax” of Stax Records). That record shop would prove to be his portal into another world.

Stax Dreams

Expand photograph courtesy david porter Isaac Hayes and Porter being inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Porter was well aware that behind the Satellite Record Shop lurked something even more promising: a recording studio. Yet when he approached Jim Stewart (the “St-” of Stax), Axton’s brother who ran the studio and its nascent label, Satellite Records, Stewart told him that their focus was country music. Still, Porter persisted.

Ironically, the song Porter chose to audition for Jim Stewart was “The Old Gray Mare,” a folk chestnut that Porter reckoned would appeal to Stewart’s fondness for country music. Yet the band he assembled included future soul legends Bob Talley, William Bell, James Austin, Andrew Love, and Booker T. Jones. Though his audition failed to win Porter a recording contract, he continued working with Stewart, writing songs and tapping local Black musicians for Stewart’s sessions. When WDIA DJ Rufus Thomas showed up at the studio with his daughter Carla, looking to record a single, it was Porter who helped assemble the band.

In a story recounted through the years, including in the forward to Porter’s book, Booker T. Jones recalls, “I was in a tenth-grade algebra class one morning, when David burst in waving a hall pass, and approached the teacher with a request from Mr. Walter Martin, the band director, for me to be excused. My presence was needed immediately in the band room. Thirty minutes later, I found myself playing baritone saxophone on the Rufus and Carla Thomas recording of ‘Cause I Love You,’ and a check for $15 in my notebook.”

Porter, it turned out, had forged the hall pass. “Cause I love You,” released in 1960, was a regional hit, and Carla’s solo record that followed, “Gee Whiz (Look at His Eyes),” was a national smash on the Atco label. Satellite Records was charting a new course.

For a time, Porter strove to break into the music industry in other ways. He recorded one single, “Farewell,” at Fernwood Studios, and another for Hi Records, but neither went anywhere. Porter and his friend Isaac Hayes, a kid from Covington who had refined his musical acumen at Manassas High School, tried starting their own label with Chips Moman, who had recently quit working for Stewart and moved to American Sound Studio, and WLOK DJ Hal Atkins.

The chief outcome of all these endeavors was that they convinced Jim Stewart that Porter possessed formidable composition and band-recruiting skills, and he agreed to hire him as a staff songwriter.

“I think his optimism has probably been the medicine that has allowed him to last as long as he has, and accomplish what he has. After Stax was forced into involuntary bankruptcy, I exited the music industry for a while, but David continued on. That was because of David’s passion and determination to keep it going.” — Deanie Parker

Most of what ensued in that era is chiseled in the annals of Memphis music history, as Satellite became Stax Records, which created, along with Willie Mitchell at Hi, the Memphis soul sound. Porter eventually convinced Stax to hire Hayes as well, and the two rose to fame, behind the scenes, as the principal songwriters/producers of hits and album tracks by Sam & Dave, Carla Thomas, The Emotions, The Soul Children, Johnnie Taylor, and others.

Deanie Parker, who worked at Stax then, describes Porter as “high energy,” adding, “I think that he must have created the word ‘determined.’ And I can’t talk about David without mentioning Isaac because they were like twins. They were hungry when I met them. And those two together created a dynamic that I don’t think we shall ever witness again in this life.”

When the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated just 2.5 miles from Stax, Porter and his cohort felt the sonic reverberation in their bones. Yet it convinced Porter and Hayes that their earlier songs expressing Black cultural identity, like “Soul Man,” were more necessary than ever. “On the surface, ‘Soul Man’ was speaking to everybody,” he tells me, “saying that anybody can work through themselves and their life to get to a soulful spot within, to give them the compassion and the sensitivity to be open to everybody. But up under the surface, it was speaking directly to Black men.”

Leaning Into Love

Expand photograph courtesy david porter The sweet smell of success: Porter with a new ride in the early ‘70s.

Throughout that time, Porter was and continues to be a devoted Christian. His older brother W.L. Porter eventually became a bishop in the Church of God in Christ. And he experienced familial love, extending to the three children he shared with Willa Ann. Yet despite his ecumenical fervor, and devotion to his family, the irony in the life of David Porter, composer of classic love songs, was that he had never experienced the heights of romantic love.

That would have to wait until he connected with one Veronica LeBeau at the dawn of the ’70s, just he was coping with his mother’s death from cancer. Porter and LeBeau’s 1974 marriage lasted a half-dozen years and produced two sons. Yet before Veronica, songs like “When Something is Wrong with My Baby” sprang purely from Porter’s creative spirit. “I learned that people don’t care about how you feel; they care about how you make them feel,” he tells me in our conversation. “And so I used that as a template to be able to convey a message that was beyond me. The delivery was coming through me, but the message was beyond me. I was an extreme observer. I watch, look, and observe. It opens itself to the sensitivities inside of me, through my imagination.”

Porter’s relationship with Veronica commenced soon after he’d revived his desire to make his own records. He was and always had been a singer. After Stax’s catastrophic break with Atlantic Records in 1968, Isaac Hayes moved into solo territory with his Hot Buttered Soul solo album. Porter soon followed suit with Gritty, Groovy & Gettin’ It, with Hayes producing, and …Into A Real Thing the next year, with new collaborator Ronnie Williams. Then he created his most ambitious work yet, the concept album Victim of the Joke? … An Opera, inspired by Veronica, or “Roni,” the first great love of his life.

Robert Jackson, who engineered many of Porter’s recordings, including Victim of the Joke?, describes the songwriter/producer as always looking sharp and on-point as he ensured his solo recordings sounded just so. “He would grind and grind and grind till he got what he wanted, going around and singing everybody’s parts, just developing the whole thing. And recording those snippets of dialog: Veronica was a part of that, totally.”

Through it all, Porter kept his cool. “David was a was a big brother, a friend, and a boss,” says Jackson. And he was okay with youthful onlookers checking out his sessions. “I really didn’t mind the younger folk peeking in at us,” he writes. “That would be the beginning of my interest in developing the next generation of talent.”

Victim of the Joke? and Porter’s other late-Stax solo albums would be sampled over and over again starting in the ’90s, by the likes of The Notorious B.I.G. feat. Puff Daddy, GZA feat. Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Ghostface Killah, Wu-Tang Clan, Mary J. Blige, De La Soul, and Megan Thee Stallion, to name just a few. And one reason for the music’s longevity may have been the singer-songwriter’s new trust in his own artistic vision, his commitment to doing his own thing.

That was fortuitous, as the studio and label that had been his surrogate family for so many years were to face heavy challenges in the mid-’70s, with many of the old players dwindling away, and Stax being forced into involuntary bankruptcy at the beginning of 1976.

Soul Men and Women of Tomorrow

Expand photograph courtesy david porter

As the late ’70s steamrolled into the ’80s and beyond, Porter was not deterred. As Deanie Parker notes today, “I think his optimism has probably been the medicine that has allowed him to last as long as he has, and accomplish what he has. After Stax was forced into involuntary bankruptcy, I exited the music industry for a while, but David continued on. That was because of David’s passion and determination to keep it going. I applaud him for getting with Rance Allen and Ronnie Williams and other guys who had been displaced by the bankruptcy experience. He invited them to journey on with him, to pick up the broken pieces or disappointments and dust themselves off and try to get on with it.”

Meanwhile, not only did The Blues Brothers give “Soul Man” a new life, the achievements of Stax endured. Porter briefly worked for Fantasy Records, who had bought the Stax catalog, to revive the label, then moved on to more forward-looking projects. He invested in real estate. He wrote “Moonwalk” for Earth, Wind & Fire, the band started by his lifelong friend Maurice White who, Porter writes, “shook me out of my funk by getting me back into music.” Later, the Memphis guitar phenom Garry Goin would similarly spur him on.

And of course, Porter played a major role in the creation of the Stax Museum of American Soul Music and the Soulsville Foundation at the start of this century. In 2005, Porter and Hayes were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Remembering his own youthful introduction to the music world, he remained focused on that “next generation of talent.” In 2012, he founded The Consortium MMT (Memphis Music Town), a nonprofit focused on revitalizing the music industry in Memphis by teaching and mentoring younger performers. The next year, Porter was awarded the Governor’s Arts Award for his efforts, and The Consortium MMT carries on to this day. Not long after, Porter and a partner would launch Made In Memphis Entertainment (MIME), originally a record label before expanding under the guidance of others.. Porter’s impact with The Consortium, his chief preoccupation since 2012, is exemplified by the success of Brandon Lewis, one of his protégés.

“I was just a kid trying to find my way in the music business,” says Lewis, “and I was at the public library and I came across [The Consortium MMT] program. I reached out, and … David was at every one of the sessions, so I got a chance to be up close and personal with him. Then I started working on music very heavily and really honing my craft.” Now signed to Atlantic Records, Lewis has also become a governor in the Memphis chapter of the Recording Academy and has served for years as The Consortium MMT’s executive director. “Matter of fact,” he says, “our fall session is just starting, and we’ll have a large group of talents that will come through to be able to hear from me, David Porter, and many legends that are David’s friends to give them the same insights I got from the program.”

All of which Porter, still living in Memphis, finds extremely gratifying. He has much to celebrate, having discovered in Kontji Anthony the greatest love of his life. “I had a great life; I just never had a great love, but now with Kontji, I do,” he writes.

As we wrap up our conversation at Crosstown, he pauses and reflects on the ride of his life. “I have a lot to be excited about, but I also have a lot to be objective and have a clear vision about, and I’m fortunate enough able to do that. I feel good about it.

“Clarity, boy! It is the greatest gift.”

The David Porter Listening Room

We’ve compiled a playlist of songs to accompany this story, from tracks written and/or performed by David Porter to songs in which his work is sampled. Scan the QR code for access to the David Porter Listening Room playlist.