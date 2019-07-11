We Saw You: Carnival Memphis

× Expand Michael Donahue Scarabs (l to r): Price Ford, Lamar Mallory, James Turley, David Jordan, Austin Darr, Battle Boyd, Bayard Anderson, and Maxwell Varner

Carnival Memphis celebrated “Carnival Week” with parties and charitable visits. The “week,” which actually is eight days, kicked off with the Crown & Sceptre Ball, which was held May 31st.

Carnival king Bob Berry and queen Catherine Owen held court during the parties at night and charitable visits during the day. Also taking part in events were the Royal Court, Royal Pages, and members of the Loyal Order of Scarabs and the Secret Order of Boll Weevils. Parties were given by country clubs and Carnival grand krewes.

This year’s Children’s Charity Initiative broke records, says Carnival executive director Ed Galfsky. “More than $400,000 with matching funds was raised this year by Carnival Memphis and its grand krewes,” he says. “Last year, we were at $330,000 with matching funds. That puts us at over $3.2 million since we started the Children’s Charity Initiative in 1999.”

The announcement was made at the Neighborhood Christian Center, one of this year’s designated charities. The other 2019 charities are Palmer Home for Children and Porter-Leath.