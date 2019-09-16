We Saw You: Sparkling Nights

Michael Donahue
Tequilla Slayden, Leslie N. Young, Willie Blair, Aseri Cook, Carla Robinson
With more than 20 wineries and cuisine from about 20 restaurants, Sparkling Nights was just that.
Donna Melton and Ed Galfsky
The event, chaired by Dr. Jerilyn Hayward, is the annual fund-raiser to benefit Shelby Residential & Vocational Services (SRVS), which provides disability services in West Tennessee.
Anthony Hicks, Robin Birch, Joe Birch, Nancy Hart, Dr. Thomas Gettelfinger
The event also included live and silent auctions. Michael P. Maness created the commemorative artwork, Success in the City, which was one of the live auction items. Joe Birch was auctioneer.
Latasa Gates, Melissa Hollahan, John May
About 700 people attended this year’s event. Since its inception in 1999, Sparkling Nights, originally called “The Spirit of SRVS,” has raised more than $2 million.
Duy Nguyen and Carlos Ochoa
Clovetta Davis, Kchloe Bean, Ketrick Copeland, Eunice Copeland, Alma Jean Burnett, William Copeland
Austin Magruder and Stephanie Beliles
Ann Prascher, Kathy Langston, Amanda Vogel, Jennifer Vandergriff, Anna Ratz
Alton and Karlisa Cryer
April Gates and Schuyler O’Brien
Christopher and Ashley Jamieson