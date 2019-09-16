We Saw You: Sparkling Nights

× Expand Michael Donahue Tequilla Slayden, Leslie N. Young, Willie Blair, Aseri Cook, Carla Robinson

With more than 20 wineries and cuisine from about 20 restaurants, Sparkling Nights was just that.

× Expand Michael Donahue Donna Melton and Ed Galfsky

The event, chaired by Dr. Jerilyn Hayward, is the annual fund-raiser to benefit Shelby Residential & Vocational Services (SRVS), which provides disability services in West Tennessee.

× Expand Michael Donahue Anthony Hicks, Robin Birch, Joe Birch, Nancy Hart, Dr. Thomas Gettelfinger

The event also included live and silent auctions. Michael P. Maness created the commemorative artwork, Success in the City, which was one of the live auction items. Joe Birch was auctioneer.

× Expand Michael Donahue Latasa Gates, Melissa Hollahan, John May

About 700 people attended this year’s event. Since its inception in 1999, Sparkling Nights, originally called “The Spirit of SRVS,” has raised more than $2 million.

× Expand Michael Donahue Duy Nguyen and Carlos Ochoa

× Expand Michael Donahue Clovetta Davis, Kchloe Bean, Ketrick Copeland, Eunice Copeland, Alma Jean Burnett, William Copeland