We Saw You: Sparkling Nights

The fund-raiser at Hilton Memphis benefited Shelby Vocational & Rehabilitation Services.

by

With more than 20 wineries and cuisine from about 20 restaurants, Sparkling Nights was just that.

The event, chaired by Dr. Jerilyn Hayward, is the annual fund-raiser to benefit Shelby Residential & Vocational Services (SRVS), which provides disability services in West Tennessee.

The event also included live and silent auctions. Michael P. Maness created the commemorative artwork, Success in the City, which was one of the live auction items. Joe Birch was auctioneer.

About 700 people attended this year’s event. Since its inception in 1999, Sparkling Nights, originally called “The Spirit of SRVS,” has raised more than $2 million.

Austin Magruder and Stephanie Beliles

Ann Prascher, Kathy Langston, Amanda Vogel, Jennifer Vandergriff, Anna Ratz

Alton and Karlisa Cryer

April Gates and Schuyler O’Brien

Christopher and Ashley Jamieson