We Saw You: Royal Studios Holiday Party

This is the first time,” says Grammy Award-winning Lawrence “Boo” Mitchell, who owns Royal Studios.

The event, which drew about 50 people, originally was going to be smaller, Mitchell says. “It really started out as a party just for family,” he says, “and then it just kind of snowballed. We were like, ‘We should invite some of the musicians.’ So, it started as close friends and family.”

The party was a success. “I had a ball. A lot of people showed up. Hi Rhythm, Matt Ross-Spang, and some of our younger generation like Andrew Saino. It was pretty cool.”

At least one guest — Pat Kerr Tigrett — brought a gift. “She gave me an Uncle Sam Christmas ornament,” Mitchell says.

Yvonne Mitchell did most of the food, which included her coconut cupcakes made from scratch.

As for music, Mitchell says, “No live music this time, but next year we’ll probably have some people. We planned this party seven days prior.”

The guest list will be longer at Royal’s next holiday party, Mitchell says. “It’ll be bigger because we forgot to invite so many people at the last minute.”