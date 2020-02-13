2A6C01D4-7860-431B-B3C2-577A12B62B3E_cc.jpg

We Saw You: Royal Studios Holiday Party

Royal Studios holiday party snowballed into an extraordinary extravaganza.

This is the first time,” says Grammy Award-winning Lawrence “Boo” Mitchell, who owns Royal Studios.

The event, which drew about 50 people, originally was going to be smaller, Mitchell says. “It really started out as a party just for family,” he says, “and then it just kind of snowballed. We were like, ‘We should invite some of the musicians.’ So, it started as close friends and family.”

The party was a success. “I had a ball. A lot of people showed up. Hi Rhythm, Matt Ross-Spang, and some of our younger generation like Andrew Saino. It was pretty cool.”

At least one guest — Pat Kerr Tigrett — brought a gift. “She gave me an Uncle Sam Christmas ornament,” Mitchell says.

Yvonne Mitchell did most of the food, which included her coconut cupcakes made from scratch.

As for music, Mitchell says, “No live music this time, but next  year we’ll probably have some people. We planned this party seven days prior.”

The guest list will be longer at Royal’s next holiday party, Mitchell says. “It’ll be bigger because we forgot to invite so many people at the last minute.”

Jenny Davis and Matt Ross-Spang 

Daniel Weickenand, Diane Jalfon, Jon Hornyak

Lorrain Mitchell, Yvonne Mitchell

Brad McCullough, Andrew Saino

Pat Kerr Tigrett and Al Kapone

Carl Hodges, Willie Mae Hodges, Rev. Charles Hodges, James Stewart (in the back)

Steve and Joann Self Selvidge, Lawrence “Boo” Mitchell

Barbara Ann Billingsly

Kris Kourdouvelis and Sharon Gray

Khan Moore, Lil Wyte, Nicole Ann Di Fillippo

Lonnie Hammer

Aubrey Howard

Tanya Mitchell, LaQuitha Williams