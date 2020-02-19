We Saw You: Playhouse on the Square 50th Anniversary Gala

Playhouse on the Square celebrated its 50th anniversary with a gala. The event, which drew 430 people, included actors and actresses and others connected with the theater as well as members of other arts organizations.

Recording artist Brennan Villines performed.

The gala was part of a weekend of events for Circuit Playhouse Inc., which includes Playhouse on the Square, Circuit Playhouse, and NewWorks@TheatreWorks at the Square.

Events included Playhouse on the Square Alumni Night, a “BBQ & Bus Tour,” and “Playhouse on the Square Presents Peter Pan Family Day.”

“The 50th Anniversary Weekend was a huge success,” says Playhouse on the Square managing director Whitney Jo. “With alumni coming in town from all over the country, patrons and subscribers partying all night, and folks from every decade of our history sharing stories, it was a weekend that no one will ever forget.”