We Saw You: Collage Dance Collective

The group held a 10th Anniversary Jazz Gala at Germantown Performing Arts Center.

by

The Collage Dance Collective celebrated its 10th anniversary with a Jazz Gala at the Germantown Performing Arts Center on October 12, 2019.

About 175 people attended the event, which consisted of a silent auction featuring artwork by Danny Broadway, cocktails, dinner, and performances by Collage dancers, Queludes, and the Tonya Dyson Trio. Guests included board members and major donors. A total of $2,500 was raised at the gala.

“The gala serves as our main fundraiser for our art education programs and conservatory scholarships,” says Collage executive director Marcellus D. Harper. Kevin Thomas is artistic director of Collage, which began in 2006 in New York City and relocated to Memphis in 2007. It began with one student and now it has 500 students.

Since moving to Memphis, the professional company has presented nine full-length seasons as well as national and international tours. Now located at 2497 Broad, Collage is currently breaking ground for a new building at Tillman and Sam Cooper Blvd. “With our move into the new building, we are poised to be the largest black-owned dance school in the South,” Harper says.

Michael Donahue

Cassandra Webster

Michael Donahue

Queludes

Michael Donahue

Jayme Stokes

Michael Donahue

Danny Broadway

Michael Donahue

Darrin Donte

Michael Donahue

Trinity Cox and Darlene Winters

Michael Donahue

Amber Hamilton, Kathy Lindenmeyer, and Armand Pugh

Michael Donahue

Noel and Maxine Oliver

Michael Donahue

Anita Horne Jenkins

Michael Donahue

Yusuf and Kris Sharif

Michael Donahue

Kevin Thomas, Karen Broadway, and Marcellus D. Harper

Michael Donahue

Tia Green and Alexis Harshbarger

Michael Donahue

Yossek Prieto and Danielle Pierce with students

Michael Donahue

Luisa Cardozo, Kimberly Ho-Tsai, Ashley Simpson, and Miyesha McGriff

Michael Donahue

Ricky Flagg, Fabio Mariano, Caio Rodrigo dos Santos, and Leonard Perez

Michael Donahue

Brett and Megan Grinder, Mason and Ben Cooper