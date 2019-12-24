We Saw You: Collage Dance Collective

The Collage Dance Collective celebrated its 10th anniversary with a Jazz Gala at the Germantown Performing Arts Center on October 12, 2019.

About 175 people attended the event, which consisted of a silent auction featuring artwork by Danny Broadway, cocktails, dinner, and performances by Collage dancers, Queludes, and the Tonya Dyson Trio. Guests included board members and major donors. A total of $2,500 was raised at the gala.

“The gala serves as our main fundraiser for our art education programs and conservatory scholarships,” says Collage executive director Marcellus D. Harper. Kevin Thomas is artistic director of Collage, which began in 2006 in New York City and relocated to Memphis in 2007. It began with one student and now it has 500 students.

Since moving to Memphis, the professional company has presented nine full-length seasons as well as national and international tours. Now located at 2497 Broad, Collage is currently breaking ground for a new building at Tillman and Sam Cooper Blvd. “With our move into the new building, we are poised to be the largest black-owned dance school in the South,” Harper says.