We Saw You: AutoZone Park

Memphis is well represented in the sports world. Everything from equestrianism (Melanie Smith-Taylor) to basketball (Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway, Keith Lee, Larry Finch, Jerry Johnson, Nikki McCray-Penson, Betty Booker-Parks, Ronnie Robinson, Verties Sails Jr.) to soccer (Cindy Parlow Cone) to baseball (Tim McCarver, Verdell Mathis, Bill Terry) to golf (Dr. Cary Middlecoff) to track and field (Dr. Rochelle Stevens) to football (Claude Humphrey, Isaac Bruce) to fishing (Bill Dance).

So, it’s fitting to honor the above legends and more. They were the stars yet again at the inaugural induction ceremony for the Memphis Sports Experience and Hall of Fame. The bicentennial class included 22 members, some deceased. Members attended a cocktail party with their fans before they moved across the field for the induction ceremony. The ceremony also launched fundraising efforts to aid in the Hall of Fame’s completion as an added attraction by the Memphis Sports Experience and Hall of Fame, partners with the Memphis Redbirds and AutoZone Park.