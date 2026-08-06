We Saw You — at the 50th Anniversary Party

Fifty years ago, a publishing company in Whitehaven was looking over the first issue of a brand-new publication called City of Memphis, and an old building on South Front Street was home to a machinery supply company.

Fast forward a half-century, and that publication had evolved into Memphis Magazine, and 305 South Front had become home to Old Dominick Distillery. On the evening of April 30th, the past met the present, when we celebrated our 50th anniversary on the rooftop of the distillery, now in the heart of a bustling arts and entertainment district. Former editors and writers mingled with a veritable Who’s Who of Memphis — to salute the past 50 years, and look forward to the next.