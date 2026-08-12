We’ve Had It Covered

× Expand image courtey of Paul Campbell Getty Images / Hudd Byard LaatStand-FINAL

You are holding Memphis Magazine’s 43rd City Guide. Collected (since our first in 1984, which we called “Newcomer’s Guide”), these would make quite a newsstand display. We know this because, well, here’s that newsstand.

Our most distinctive annual franchise has evolved over four decades. What once, pre-internet, was packed with listings for everything from dining to hospitals, now serves as a one-issue reminder for both Memphians and visitors that the Bluff City is among the world’s most distinctive places. Our skyline has appeared on the cover of multiple issues. Same for our glorious river. But it’s the people — you — who make Memphis our favorite place on the planet. Makes the “guide” part rather easy.