Fifty years ago this month, when the very first copies of what’s now Memphis Magazine landed with a flutter on magazine racks around the city, one imagines the upstart publication prompted at least a few brows to furrow. The cover story presented an imagined conversation with political heavyweight Boss Crump — dead, by then, for over 20 years. I wouldn’t describe it as a particularly inspiring start — perplexing, more like. Inspiration, ambition, reflection, revelation: These were to come, but not all at once.

That we’ve stayed in continuous publication for 50 years is less a tribute to a solid and consistent plan, and more a testament to the people who’ve dedicated their time and talents to this magazine — and to their willingness to continue growing and changing along the way.

In this 50th anniversary edition, you’ll read several past editors’ reflections on their time at the magazine. You’ll also find a definitive history of … us, researched and written by the best in the local history business: Michael Finger. We also tasked our contributors with a fairly diabolical feat: tell a half-century’s worth of history about a particular cultural category, from visual art to music, business and politics to sports. To illustrate each piece, we selected emblematic covers from our own archives.

This magazine has long attracted writers with both creative flair and genuine subject-matter expertise, and I am so proud of the work that our editorial staff contributed to this issue. Frank Murtaugh, our multitalented managing editor (and resident sports authority), provided invaluable context and guidance. Our creative director, Brian Groppe, has crafted a visual rubric that fits the theme beautifully — like it was meant to be.

Added together, my colleagues have amassed several hundred years of experience. In an age when so much feels flimsy or disposable, this magazine has endured because of the people who have granted it so many thousands of their days.

You’re probably familiar with the names of our writers — those mentioned above and those bylined in the pages to come — from seeing their articles month after month, year after year. But we wouldn’t have pages on which to print were it not for the efforts of people whose names rarely make it into large type. I think it would be fair to say that no enterprise reaches a 50th anniversary without strong, stalwart behind-the-scenes diligence.

I won’t attempt to name every account executive, circulation specialist, and graphic designer ever to have contributed to this magazine. The list sprawls, and each person deserves our thanks. But I do want to acknowledge several people who have dedicated significant time to this magazine:

Margie Neal, who keeps us operating effectively, is the company’s longest-serving employee. I am convinced she worked here while in kindergarten — it’s the only logical explanation. Margie started with us as a typesetter and has spent time in about every area of the company over her tenure. She is the keeper of the flame.

Jeffrey Goldberg has been selling advertising and dreaming up new business ideas for Contemporary Media since 1990. He seems to know just about everyone in town — and has made deals with most of them. He’s a bulldog, and we’re lucky he left New York (and Condé Nast) for Memphis all those years ago.

Lynn Sparagowski manages our accounting department and is the expert on all things circulation-related, too. We would be lost without her. Working with Lynn on circulation, along with managing our digital presence, is the adroitly gifted Kristin Pawlowski.

Our sales team — Kelli de Witt, Chip Googe, and Shaune McGhee — handle our relationships with other local businesses. Each page of advertising you see reflects thoughtful cultivation by this group of extremely determined extroverts.

The people I’ve named here started working with Contemporary Media in years like 1982, 1990, 1991, 1995, 1997, 1999. Added together, my colleagues have amassed several hundred years of experience. In an age when so much feels flimsy or disposable, this magazine has endured because of the people who have granted it so many thousands of their days. To them, I say thank you, thank you, thank you.

And to you, our community of readers, advocates, fellow local businesses, artists, curmudgeons: Thank you for spending the past 50 years with us. This magazine exists in symbiosis with everyone who’s connected to it, very much including you — so thank you. We hope you continue to find inspiration, information, intrigue, and delight in these pages for years to come.