President Kathy Sapp Talks about the 100-Year History of Les Passees

Kathy Sapp, 2019 Les Passees president.

Nobody remembers the precise date in 1909 when Katie Mitchell, the wife of a Memphis physician, invited friends to a dinner at her home in Central Gardens. As it turns out, that was a momentous occasion, because it was the beginning of one of this city’s oldest service organizations.

For years, Mitchell’s group called themselves the German Club, but when World War I broke out, they changed to the Dinner Club and began to embark on charity work within the community. In 1919, the group of married women, who laughingly considered themselves “past their prime,” gave themselves a rather self-deprecating name, Les Passees — a French term basically meaning “no longer fashionable.”

They focused on helping the children of Memphis by opening a physical rehabilitation center in former homes on Idlewild and Court and a tuberculosis center outside Raleigh called Cheerfield Farm. During World War II their volunteers helped with the Red Cross and USO, sold war bonds, and did whatever they could, wherever they were needed.

In 1954, Les Passees opened a modern treatment center in the Medical Center for children with cerebral palsy, eventually merging that program with Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. In more recent years, they embarked on a variety of fund-raising projects, the best-known being their Well-Seasoned cookbook, with some 100,000 copies sold to date, and the popular Stock Exchange, which opens September 5th and runs through November 3rd.

We met with Kathy Sapp, the current Les Passees president, at the group’s headquarters near Poplar and I-240. Since this is Memphis, it should come as no surprise that the conversation included puppets, angels, and barbecue.

Memphis: First of all, how did your family get into the barbecue restaurant business?

Sapp: My husband, Roger, had a cooking team at Memphis in May, and in 2002 he purchased the old Tony’s Pizza on Central. He was buying the building as an investment, but he partnered with restaurateur Craig Blondis, and we’ve never looked back. We later opened Central BBQ locations Downtown and on Summer.

How did you first get involved with Les Passees?

I had retired after working for an international ocean carrier called APL, Inc. My best friend, Jennifer Lasseter, had been with Les Passees for 10 years and thought this would be a good fit for me, and it was. I’ve been here nine years, and last year I was named president. You only serve one term, and mine ends in March.

It seems your organization has changed rather dramatically with the times.

Every generation has a different need. In the beginning, we rolled bandages for soldiers in the war. Afterwards, the members decided to make a full-time commitment to the city, and we’ve reinvented ourselves many times. In the early days, the main charity work involved the small rehab centers and Cheerfield Farm, both of them for children.

How many members do you have?

We have around 400. Some of them are associate members, who just want to support us financially, and the others are active members, who get involved with all our projects.

You’ve certainly come up with some innovative ways to raise funds.

Back in the 1920s, we held a fund-raising party called the New Year’s Eve Ball, and young members of the community posed for “living ads” representing local companies. The name later changed to the Cabaret Ball, and it had many fans, because it was so important to the community, drawing all the big names here.

And you still do the Ball?

Yes, but it’s no longer on New Year’s Eve. In the past two years, it’s been at Memphis Botanic Garden. It helps with fundraising because we sell family pages in it, so people can share photos of their children and grandchildren. What’s amazing is that some of the girls in the living ads now are not just children, but sometimes grandchildren of women in the original living ads.

What’s your main emphasis now?

We focus on two projects: New Kids on the Block, and the Harwood Center. We got involved with the puppet shows in 1991, taking them to schools, camps, and libraries. It’s amazing to watch one of these shows. The puppets are the size of the children, and we use a Japanese technique called bunraku, where the puppeteers are dressed in black, and all you focus on is the puppet.

The puppets don’t just put on a show, but actually interact with the children. What is the goal of these shows?

We got a grant from the Becky and Spence Wilson Baptist Children’s Hospital to do shows that focus on better health and nutrition, because Tennessee is one of the worst states in the country for childhood obesity. And the kids really get into it. It’s great for them to realize that they need to make healthy lifestyle choices whenever they can. And a kid will tell a puppet anything, because she thinks it’s just another kid.

Where do you find the puppeteers?

Most of them come from an educational background. We’ve started investigating how we can work with Latino Memphis and have Spanish-speaking puppets involved. If we can get Latino puppets, maybe we can get Asian puppets. That would really be cutting-edge.

Tell us about the Harwood Center.

When we transferred most of our children’s rehab services to Le Bonheur, we began working with the Harwood Center, for preschoolers with developmental disabilities. That started in 2009, and it’s ongoing. Your heart goes out to the families we see there, and the volunteers have done a great job helping kids with autism and other problems lead normal lives.

All these projects cost money, so talk about the upcoming Stock Exchange.

We held the first one in 1987 in the First Tennessee Bank building at Poplar and Mendenhall, and it’s grown ever since. It’s a consignment operation, held every year in a different location. People bring in things to sell, whether it’s furniture, artwork, jewelry — whatever they like — and we collect 30 percent. Anytime you look out there, that floor is covered with maybe 60,000 items. We have little angels, as I call them, who come in every night and dust and rearrange and create new vignettes so shoppers see a different thing every day.

How do you find the location each year?

We go where the rent is free and people are generous. We found that First Tennessee building because one of our members was the wife of a bank executive. We’ve held them in Collierville and Bartlett. Last year, we used a former flea market near Eads. We didn’t fare as well there as at other locations, because it was far away, and the place wasn’t air-conditioned.

What’s the biggest challenge of running the Stock Exchange?

It’s hard work, since it’s totally run by volunteers. We have to keep track of the finances, the purchases, keeping everything clean. But the hardest part facing us this year is the size. We will be tight on space. The old flea market was 80,000 square feet, and this year’s location has only 25,000 square feet.

So what’s ahead for the next century of Les Passees?

We have lots of ideas. I actually see the Stock Exchange eventually moving into a permanent location. We could do it more often, and we’ve talked about doing online sales, because that’s obviously the future. I know people love coming to the Stock Exchange, because they love the interaction with our members.

What’s your impression of this organization while you’ve been president?

I worked in corporate America for 35 years. And I will say these are the hardest-working women I've ever met. They are conscientious beyond belief.

