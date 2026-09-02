Out and About in September

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MEMPHIS REDBIRDS BASEBALL September 1-6 vs. Durham Bulls, September 8-13 vs. Norfolk Tides, September 22-24, International League Championship Series. AutoZone Park

ALABAMA With more than records brought to the top of Billboard’s country charts, Alabama brought country music to new horizons, and they’re still strumming today. Radians Amphitheater, September 3, 8 p.m.

Expand photograph courtesy GPAC

MEMPHIS SYMPHONY BIG BAND Enjoy orchestral classics and contemporary arrangements from the Memphis Symphony Orchestra on GPAC’s spacious lawn. Food trucks and beverages will be available on-site. The Grove, September 4, 7 p.m.

MEMPHIS TIGERS FOOTBALL September 5 vs. Arkansas State, September 19 vs. UT-Martin. Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

WLOK STONE SOUL PICNIC The 51st annual gospel event offers glorious music food, and family fun. Free and open to all. The Coronet, September 5, noon – 7 p.m.

7TH ANNUAL CRAFT FOOD AND WINE FESTIVAL Celebrate the culinary connoisseurs taking food and drink to the next level — visit 35+ local food vendors and sip on curated wine, craft cocktails, and spirits. Brooks Museum, September 6, 5 p.m.

YACHT ROCK REVUE Their PRIMETIME tour promises a return to the smooth sounds of the ’70s and ’80s, inspired by shared nostalgia, the golden age of television, and the band’s own DIY roots. Graceland Soundstage, September 9, 7:30 p.m.

90TH SHELL-EBRATION Celebrate 90 years of the Overton Park Shell with live music by Booker T. Jones, Evvie McKinney, and the Tennessee Mass Choir; a birthday picnic; and homages to past Shell concerts and Memphis music studios. Overton Park Shell, September 11–13.

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE Dr. Thomas Stockmann struggles when his community turns on him for exposing an outbreak of harmful bacteria in the town spa. Circuit Playhouse, September 11–October 4.

Expand photograph courtesy southern heritage classic

SOUTHERN HERITAGE CLASSIC The University of Arkansas Golden Lions and Alcorn State Braves face each other once more in their ongoing 37-year historic football rivalry. Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, September 11–12.

RICKY SKAGGS AND KENTUCKY THUNDER Enjoy country and bluegrass classics from acclaimed country singer Ricky Skaggs and his band Kentucky Thunder. Highland Capital Performance Hall, September 12, 8 p.m.

CLUE It’s had its time on the big screen and the game board; now, watch your favorite crime-solving cast come to life on stage to solve their host’s murder before the killer strikes again. Orpheum Theatre, September 15-20.

10TH ANNUAL WLOK BLACK FILM FESTIVAL The five-day event honors new filmmakers and classic productions, including screenings of Sarah’s Oil, Michael (Michael Jackson biopic), Academy Award-winner Sinners, and more. Various locations, September 16-20.

VALERIE JUNE Spreading joy, choosing love and trust, and exploring what it means to be human — Valerie June’s music shares those ideals and more across the tapestry of genres she inhabits. Satellite Music Hall, September 17, 7 p.m.

KOOL & THE GANG AND PATTI LABELLE The “Godmother of Soul” joins forces with R&B powerhouses Kool & the Gang. Radians Amphitheater, September 18, 8 p.m.

TWELFTH NIGHT In this classic Shakespeare play, multiple cases of mistaken identity unfold as twins Viola and Sebastian attempt to find their way back to each other. Next Stage, September 18 – October 4.

COOPER-YOUNG FESTIVAL The neighborhood’s most-anticipated festival of the year brings live music, art vendors, craftsmanship, and more together. Cooper-Young Neighborhood, September 19, 9 a.m.

FROM FOOTLIGHTS TO SPOTLIGHTS: BLACK THEATRE’S PATH Follow along the journey of Black theatre through the decades and discover how its performers shook off stereotypical roles to step into the spotlight. Halloran Theatre, September 22.

ORCHESTRA NOIR: THE CULTURE 2000 TOUR II Enjoy your favorite hip-hop and R&B classics from the 2000s, revitalized and rearranged with the power of an orchestra. Orpheum Theatre, September 25, 7:30 p.m.

GONERFEST Goner Records’ most anticipated music festival spotlights more than 30 artists, including both hometown talent and far-flung favorites. Wiseacre Brewery and Overton Park Shell, September 24-27.

LOVE’S LABOR’S LOST A king and his friends desire to each marry a princess and her ladies — under the condition that both must stay faithful to each other after a year’s separation. Bartlett Performing Arts Center Lawn, September 25, 7 p.m.

DARREN CRISS Theater giant Darren Criss shares favorites from past musicals, productions, and original compositions. Highland Capital Performance Hall, September 26, 8 p.m.

Expand photograph by nhuquynh tan

ASIAN NIGHT MARKET Explore cuisine, live performances, and cultural traditions from more than 100 vendors representing multiple Asian countries. Agricenter Outdoor Park, September 26-27.

LIGHTWIRE THEATER Out of the darkness, brilliantly illuminated dinosaurs come to life in this feat of light and engineering. Buckman Performing Arts Center, September 27, 7 p.m.

INDIGO GIRLS You’ll feel closer to fine after you see acclaimed folk rock duo Indigo Girls, joined by 4 Non-Blondes frontwoman Linda Perry. Overton Park Shell, September 29, 6:30 p.m