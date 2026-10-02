Out and About in October

REHARVEST MEMPHIS Project Green Fork and Clean Memphis are challenging 12 sustainable Memphis chefs to cook a winning dish from one “underutilized” ingredient. Crosstown Concourse, October 1, 5:30–8:30 p.m.

FRANK HORTON CLASSIC AND TRAIL RACE This nighttime 2K and 5K race hosts elementary- and middle-school runners to raise money for Memphis Youth Athletics. Shelby Farms Cross Country Course, October 2, 4–9 p.m.

SHADOWLANDS FESTIVAL OF FEAR Jones Orchard offers more than peaches. Get tickets to their haunting attractions if you dare. Jones Orchard, October 2-31

PAINT MEMPHIS This nonprofit is hosting free art workshops for all ages as well as live paintings by 50+ local muralists. Broad Avenue between Summer and Holmes, October 3

ZOO BOO Put on your favorite costume and explore the Memphis Zoo at night for a light-hearted and nostalgic Halloween. Memphis Zoo, October 3 and every weekend in October, 6–9:30 p.m.

BEGINNER DANCE CLASS We can’t imagine a better date idea than laughing through your first salsa dance class. Blue Suede Ballroom Dance Studio, October 6, 7–9:30 p.m.

FALL MOVIE NIGHT Practical Magic makes a nostalgic and spooky appearance at Overton Square’s weekly fall movie series. Overton Square, October 8, 7–9 p.m.

MEMPHIS JAZZ FESTIVAL Local and nationally recognized jazz musicians will take over downtown Memphis for three days. Main Street, October 9–11

READING RHYTHMS WITH FIREFLY CREATIVE You’d be surprised how interconnected reading and rhythm are. Performing-arts organizations make this class possible for 2- to 5-year-olds to participate in while overlooking the mighty Mississippi. Beale Street Landing, October 9, 10 -11:30am

TIGERS FOOTBALL Oct. 10 vs. UAB, Oct. 22 vs. East Carolina, Oct. 31 vs. Army, Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

FOOD TRUCK GARDEN PARTY Flipside Asia, 901 Birria Station, Say Cheese, and more local food trucks will cater this month’s party complete with live music. Memphis Botanic Garden, October 14, 5–8 p.m.

HI/LO Bar Limina is curating three thoughtful cocktails inspired by local art. Sheet Cake Gallery, October 15, 5:30–8:30 p.m.

MEMPHIS CREATIVITY FEST Fashion, music, poetry, and yoga will all be explored with plenty of Comeback Coffee and Wapos pizza to go around. Cossitt Library, October 17, 12 noon-3 p.m.

COOPER-YOUNG BEERFEST Midtown loves beer almost as much as they love their community. Every penny raised at this event will go back into the Cooper-Young Community Association. October 17, 1–5 p.m.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES BASKETBALL Oct. 21 vs. Utah, Oct. 31 vs. Sacramento, FedExForum, 7 p.m.

BAKING FOR CHOCOLATE LOVERS The Homemade Kitchen has chocoholics covered this month with a unique baking class featuring muffins, brownies, and cookies packed full of chocolate goodness. Muddy’s Bake Shop, October 23, 4 p.m.

THE EMO NIGHT TOUR DJs will curate a killer mix of ’90s and early 2000s pop-punk and alternative music. Satellite Music Hall, October 24, 8 p.m.

OVERTON SQUARE OKTOBER FEST Traditional German foods will be paired with endless craft beer and German folk dancing. October 24, 12 noon–5 p.m.

MEKONG MEMPHIS FESTIVAL Celebrate Southeast Asian culture through music, art, and especially food. Vietnamese Buddhist Association, October 25, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

HALLOWEEN GOAT YOGA Baptist Memorial Health Care is sponsoring quite possibly the cutest form of exercise to date. Overton Park Shell, October 25, 2–5 p.m.

FIRE PIT FRIDAY Don’t forget your camp chairs at this wholesome Bartlett event, complete with hot chocolate and of course smores. W.J. Freeman Park, October 30, 6 p.m.–8 p.m.