Out and About in November

$5 PINT NIGHT Aldo’s Pizza knows how to start the week right. Both locations will offer 18-inch pizza pies for the 12-inch price as well as $5 pints. Downtown will also host trivia night with up to $100 gift card prizes up for grabs. Aldo’s Pizza, November 2, 7pm

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES BASKETBALL Nov. 2 vs. New Orleans, Nov. 4 vs. Indiana, Nov. 6 vs. Oklahoma City, Nov. 11 vs. Denver, Nov. 14 vs. Brooklyn, Nov. 19 vs. Golden State, Nov. 25 vs. L.A. Clippers, Nov. 29 vs. L.A. Lakers, FedExForum

DOG ADOPTION AT BELLTOWER Grab your favorite coffee order and adopt a furry friend at the same time, in partnership with the Rescued Pack Animal Rescue. Belltower Coffeehouse, November 2, 10am–12 noon

MSCA MONTHLY DINNER The Mid-South Cartoonists Association hosts monthly gatherings to enjoy good food and talk about their craft. Garibaldi’s Pizza, November 3, 6–8pm

Expand “Munch and Learn” at the Dixon Gallery and Gardens

MUNCH AND LEARN The Dixon Gallery and Gardens hosts free art lectures with exceptional speakers, who discuss everything from the history of chosen artists to the style of art in different time periods. Dixon Gallery and Gardens, November 4, 11, 18, 25, 12 noon–1pm

SALT MEETS SOIL Mary Beth Smith will kick off her new collection in Buckman Arts Center at their free grand reception this fall, which will be open for public viewing through December 14. St. Mary’s, November 6, 5–7pm

TERENCE BLANCHARD PERFORMS Trumpet player Terence Blanchard is an eight-time Grammy-winner, two-time Emmy nominee, and a two-time Oscar nominee. Need we say more? Highland Capital Performance Hall, November 7, 8–9:30 pm

MEMPHIS TIGERS BASKETBALL Nov. 7 vs. VCU, Nov. 15 vs. Louisville, Nov. 22 vs. Evansville, FedExForum

Expand One of the works featured in the “Salt Meets Soil” exhibition at St. Mary's Buckman Arts Center this month.

CRAFTS AND DRAFTS The Memphis Flyer is putting together a holiday market complete with booths offering pints of locally crafted beer. Crosstown Concourse, November 7, 10am–4pm

FLOWER WEAVING WORKSHOP Dried and pressed flowers grown in Memphis are woven into a beautiful installation to bring a little more whimsy into your home. Midtown Bramble and Bloom, November 8, 2pm

BLUFF CITY FEST University of Memphis music majors are taking over the Green Room for an unforgettable night of performances. Crosstown Concourse, November 10, 6:30pm

THE GREENHOUSE PARTY Arts Memphis is putting together a party in an unusual location, complete with live music, interactive art pop-ups, specialty cocktails, and fire pits to keep you warm. Overton Park Greenhouse, November 12, 6pm

HOWL AT THE MOON The Streetdog Foundation is hosting their 14th annual fundraiser so they can continue helping strays in the city. Everything from food to the venue is donated so all the money raised goes into the foundation. The Warehouse, November 14, 6pm

SOLACE AWAKENING VARIETY SHOW A series of unique performances on Walnut Street combine partner acrobatics with aerial arts, fire, and belly dancing. Off The Walls Arts, November 14 and 15, 8pm and 3pm

HUSTLE AND FLOW PILATES Enjoy the fabulous fall weather by the river with a cozy pilates session for free. Sunset Canopy in Tom Lee Park, November 16, 6–7pm

ROCK PAINTING Sometimes you just need to paint some pebbles. When life feels busy or heavy, silly activities like these calm the soul. Germantown Community Library, November 17, 3pm

BEYOND THE BATTLEFIELD “Beyond the Battlefield” is a museum exhibition honoring veterans in our town who continue to serve the community. Morton Museum of Collierville History, November 18, 10am–7pm

APPLE PIE, OH MY Pull up to this Thanksgiving event with a killer dessert. The Homemade Kitchen will take you step-by-step through the recipe and share tips along the way for the best pie results. Muddy’s Bake Shop, November 20, 3–6pm

FORGED, CAST, REMEMBERED The Metal Museum and Elmwood Cemetery are teaming up for a historical walk through the property, highlighting the craftsmanship, symbolism, and stories behind every forged piece. Elmwood Cemetery, November 21, 10:30am–12 noon

WHISKEY FESTIVAL Calling all whiskey lovers! Alongside 12 tastings, there will also be food trucks, live music, a swanky cigar lounge, and a rare bottle auction. The Kent, November 21, 5–8pm

MEMPHIS TIGERS FOOTBALL Nov. 27 vs. Temple, Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

HOME ALONE IN CONCERT The Memphis Symphony is performing every piece of music in the holiday film classic Home Alone live in accompaniment with the screening. The Orpheum Theatre, November 28, 1pm and 6:30pm