Out and About in Memphis

× Expand photograph courtesy elvis presley's graceland

LORD BUFFALO

This Austin-based band shares a musical catalog that strains against the borders of the “folk,” “roots,” and “Americana” labels. Hi-Tone Cafe, August 1, 9 p.m.

GORILLA GOLF TOURNAMENT

Support the Memphis Zoo’s gorilla conservation efforts on the Ridgeway Country Club putting green with a two-man scramble golf tournament. Ridgeway Country Club, August 3, 7:30 p.m.

MEMPHIS REDBIRDS BASEBALL

August 4-8 vs. Nashville Sounds, August 18-23 vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. Autozone Park.

1970S COMMUNITY NIGHT

Missing the 1970s? Head to the Dixon for a night of retro fashion, art, crafts, and of course, your favorite 70s hits. Dixon Gallery and Gardens, August 5 – October 7.

TINGEY PAINTING WITH PARKINSONS PROGRAM

Living with Parkinsons doesn’t mean that you have to give up what you love. Participate in quiet painting sessions with meditative music and a relaxed environment. Dixon Gallery and Gardens, August 5 – October 7.

DEEP PURPLE AND KANSAS

Rock legends Deep Purple are joined by Kansas in performing their newest album, SPLAT!, and other classics. Radians Amphitheater, August 6, 8 p.m.

SUNNY SIDE NEW ORLEANS JAZZ BAND

This New Orleans jazz band calls on the sounds of Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, Nat King Cole, and other early jazz icons.

Crosstown Arts Green Room, August 7, 7:30 p.m.

ZOSO: THE ULTIMATE LED ZEPPELIN EXPERIENCE

Praised as one of the most authentic Led Zeppelin tribute experiences, Zoso brings back some of the band’s most iconic live performances. Minglewood Hall, August 7, 8 p.m.

BUBBLE RUN

Dash through clouds of bubbles in this family-friendly 5k. Shelby Farms Park, August 8, 8 a.m.

ELVIS WEEK

Celebrate all things Elvis for a whole week, featuring live music, Elvis tribute artists, tours, discussion and Q&A panels, and more. Graceland, August 8 – 16.

SUMMER SPLASH

Cool off before school starts with waterslides on the Overton Park Greensward. Overton Park Greensward, August 8, 10 a.m.

MEMPHIS CHICKEN AND BEER FESTIVAL

Two classic favorites in one place! Enjoy beer samples, live entertainment, and more, with proceeds benefiting Merge Memphis.

Tiger Lane, August 8, 6 p.m.

FEDEX ST. JUDE CHAMPIONSHIP

Support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in this prestigious three-tournament golf championship, an enduring partnership and annual event that has proudly continued for more than 50 years.

TPC Southwind, August 12 – 16.

SPEAK, SALVATION, SPEAK

A family struggling to hold itself together experiences a series of strange dreams that sets them on a journey of reconciliation, rediscovering devotion, and learning the resilience of familial love.

Hattiloo Theatre, August 13 – September 6.

JOHN LEGEND

The talented performer offers an intimate evening filled with storytelling and stripped-down piano versions of his songs.

Radians Amphitheater, August 14, 8 p.m.

THE MUSIC MAN

Harold Hill, a traveling salesman, intends to employ his usual conman tricks on the people of Riverside, Iowa, but a friendship with Marian, the town’s librarian, might just make him change his ways for good.

Lohrey Theatre, August 14 – September 6.

ELVIS: FROM HOLLYWOOD TO BURNING LOVE

Elvis tribute artist Marcus Sugg performs a two-part concert series featuring Elvis’ hits from Hollywood and classics from his concert touring years. Halloran Centre, August 15, 7 p.m.

BLUEY’S BIG PLAY

Your favorite Bluey characters, Bluey and Bingo, have hopped out of the screen and onto the stage, and need your help to convince their Dad to join in on their games. Orpheum Theatre, August 15 – 16.

STRICTLY JAZZ: THE MUSIC OF PAT MARTINO AND PAT METHENY, FEATURING GERARD HARRIS

Guitarist and keyboardist Gerard Harris pays homage to jazz icons Pat Martino and Pat Metheny. Crosstown Arts Green Room, August 16, 6 p.m.

ONE AFTER 901: THE BEATLES IN MEMPHIS

Step back in time to The Beatles’ 1966 performance, faithfully recreated song-for song, and then into an imagined setlist of the songs the band never played live. Crosstown Arts Green Room, August 21, 7:30 p.m.

FOODIELAND FOOD FESTIVAL

Indulge your inner foodie and explore more than 250 vendors serving tasty dishes and snacks from both local and global kitchens.

Simmons Banks Liberty Stadiums, August 21 – 23.

MEAN GIRLS

Former home-school student Cady Heron enters high school and becomes embroiled in a fight for survival against the notorious Plastics and a plot to take down their infamous leader, Regina George. Playhouse on the Square, August 21 – September 13.

ANALOG FEST

Hear from emerging Memphis musicians Liam Elliot, JCEPREME, Raneem Imam, and Juanpre. Ghost River Brewing Co., August 22, 3 p.m.

LEANNE MORGAN

Comedian Leanne Morgan keeps it real with relatable, honest comedy, delivered in her signature Southern charm. Orpheum Theatre, August 22-23.

BLACK STONE CHERRY

Known for their signature take on Southern rock and musical nods toward funk and country, this hard-rock band echoes the sounds of its rock forefathers while paving the way for something new.

Minglewood Hall, August 23, 7:30 p.m.

FOUR ON THE FLOOR, FEATURING CYRENA WAGES, GRANVILLE AUTOMATIC, ERIN WEBB, AND CALEB ELIOTT

Four artists that call the Mid-South home bring you the sounds of their hometowns and the stories that accompany them.

Crosstown Arts Green Room, August 25, 7:30 p.m.

JACQUEES AND K CAMP

K Camp joins forces with acclaimed R&B artist Jacquees on his Us Over Dem tour. Graceland Soundstage, August 28, 7:30 p.m.

DIRT MONKEY

Get ready to headbang to dubstep artist Dirt Monkey’s electric setlists, mixed fresh for his Golden Banana tour. Minglewood Hall, August 28, 8 p.m.

VINCE GILL

Songwriter and guitarist Vince Gill shares the latest iteration of his newest EP, 50 Years From Home, a homage to the 50th anniversary of Gill leaving home to pursue music. Orpheum Theatre, August 29 – 30.